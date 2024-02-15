World-Famous Cream Puff Chain Expands with Another Store in Utah Market

The popular Japanese chain is expanding to the South Jordan, Daybreak area

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa's, is opening its second site in Utah with its location in South Jordan, UT. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set for its grand opening on Saturday, February 24th, 2024 at 12 Noon.

Founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's started as a small bakery and now has more than 475 locations, in 15 countries and territories, while gaining global recognition for their light, airy, and not too sweet cream puffs. The Japanese dessert chain specializes in creating the world's best cream puffs and offers a wide variety of customizable delights.

Guests create custom flakey puff confections at time of ordering. They can choose between multiple cream puff shells: original, chocolate eclair, green tea eclair, strawberry eclair, honey butter eclair, OREO® cookie crumble eclair, dulce de leche eclair, ube, and crispy almond. Guests are then presented with a selection of airy cream custard filling flavors that range from traditional staples to monthly featured seasonal flavors.

"We are very excited for Beard Papa's be a part of the Daybreak community. We feel our bakery will become a community hub with customers enjoying a variety of custom drinks and desserts." said Jaron, Operations Director at Beard Papa's Utah.

The Daybreak area store menu includes more than just puff pastries with offerings such as cheesecake, lava cakes, savory desserts, and an exclusive drinks menu.

"The cream puffs are baked fresh on-site daily and are some of the  largest cream puffs you will ever eat. The unique  recipe is simply addicting. I've never met anyone that has tried Beard Papa's that doesn't crave it again the days following," says Mark Nathan, Marketing Director for the franchise. "There is nothing else like it.  Real vanilla bean, fresh custard filling, premium ingredients, and our puffs freshly baked throughout the day, the Beard Papa's experience is fun!"

Beard Papa's Daybreak is located at  4690 W Boardwalk Road, Suite A101, South Jordan, Utah 84009.  On Grand Opening Day there will be gift giveaways and special offers.  More at www.beardpapas.com/daybreak-grand-opening , contact [email protected] 

