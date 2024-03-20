World-Famous Cream Puff Chain Expands with New Store in Tracy California

The popular Japanese chain is expanding to the Central Valley in California

TRACY, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa's, is expanding into California's Central Valley with its new location in Tracy, CA. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set for its grand opening on Saturday, March 30th, 2024 at 11 AM.

Beard Papa's, established in Osaka, Japan, back in 1999, began as a modest bakery. Since then, it has blossomed into a global sensation with over 475 locations across 15 countries and territories. The brand's claim to fame? Their exquisite cream puffs—light, airy, and perfectly balanced in sweetness. Beard Papa's is your go-to destination for the world's best cream puffs, each one customizable to suit your taste buds.

Guests create custom flakey puff confections at the time of ordering. They can choose between multiple cream puff shells: original, chocolate eclair, green tea eclair, strawberry eclair, honey butter eclair, OREO® cookie crumble eclair, dulce de leche eclair, ube, and crispy almond. Guests are then presented with a selection of handmade small-batch cream custard filling flavors that range from traditional staples to monthly featured seasonal flavors.

"We are very excited to bring Beard Papa's to our community here in Tracy. We feel our bakery will become a community meeting place with customers enjoying a variety of custom drinks and desserts," said Winnie, owner of Beard Papa's Tracy.

The Tracy store menu includes more than just puff pastries with offerings such as cheesecake, lava cakes, savory desserts, and an exclusive drinks menu.

"Beard Papa's crafts natural, freshly baked cream puffs on-site daily. The irresistible recipe keeps customers coming back for more." According to Mark Nathan, Marketing Director for the franchise, "Once you've tasted Beard Papa's, there's no turning back. It's a unique delight—real vanilla bean, luscious custard filling, and premium ingredients create an unforgettable experience!"

Beard Papa's Tracy is located at 118 W. 10th st, Ste B Tracy, CA 95376. On Grand Opening Day there will be gift giveaways and special offers. More at www.beardpapas.com/tracy-grand-opening, contact [email protected] or follow us @beardpapas on social media.

