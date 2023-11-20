World-Famous Cream Puff Chain Opens Second Location in Las Vegas

The popular Japanese chain is expanding in the Las Vegas market with a second store.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa's, is opening a second location in Las Vegas, Nevada. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set for its Grand Opening on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 at 10AM.

Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's started as a small bakery and quickly grew to more than 450 locations, in 15 countries and territories, while gaining global recognition for their light, airy, and not too sweet cream puffs. The Japanese dessert chain specializes in creating the world's best cream puffs and offers a wide variety of customizable delights.

Guests are able to create their custom flakey puff confections by choosing between eight cream puff shells: original, chocolate eclair, green tea eclair, strawberry eclair, honey butter eclair, OREO® cookie crumble eclair, dulce de leche eclair, and crispy almond. Guests are then presented with a selection of airy cream custard filling flavors that range from traditional staples to monthly featured seasonal flavors.

"Las Vegas is expanding and we are growing with it!." said Ken W., owner and long time resident of Las Vegas. "There really is a demand for Beard Papa's - and one store is not enough!."

The menu includes more than just puff pastries with offerings such as cheesecake, chocolate fondant, savory pastries, and an exclusive blended drinks menu.

"Cream puffs are baked fresh on-site daily and are some of the largest cream puffs you will ever eat. The all-natural recipe is simply addicting. I've never met anyone that has tried Beard Papa's that doesn't crave it again the days following," says Mark Nathan, Marketing Director for the franchise. "There is nothing else like it on the market. Real vanilla bean, fresh custard filling, premium ingredients, and our puffs freshly baked throughout the day, the Beard Papa's experience about fun!"

Beard Papa's Las Vegas Town Center is located at 6601 Las Vegas Blvd S Courtyard, Building J103 Las Vegas, NV 89119. During the celebration there will be giveaways and opening day offers. To learn more, visit www.beardpapas.com , contact [email protected] , or on social media @beardpapas

Contact Name: Mark Nathan

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Beard Papa's