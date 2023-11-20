World-Famous Cream Puff Chain Opens Second Location in Las Vegas

News provided by

Beard Papa's

20 Nov, 2023, 15:34 ET

The popular Japanese chain is expanding in the Las Vegas market with a second store.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa's, is opening a second location in Las Vegas, Nevada. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set for its Grand Opening on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 at 10AM.

Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's started as a small bakery and quickly grew to more than 450 locations, in 15 countries and territories, while gaining global recognition for their light, airy, and not too sweet cream puffs. The Japanese dessert chain specializes in creating the world's best cream puffs and offers a wide variety of customizable delights.

Guests are able to create their custom flakey puff confections by choosing between eight cream puff shells: original, chocolate eclair, green tea eclair, strawberry eclair, honey butter eclair, OREO® cookie crumble eclair, dulce de leche eclair, and crispy almond. Guests are then presented with a selection of airy cream custard filling flavors that range from traditional staples to monthly featured seasonal flavors.

"Las Vegas is expanding and we are growing with it!." said Ken W., owner and long time resident of Las Vegas. "There really is a demand for Beard Papa's - and one store is not enough!."

The menu includes more than just puff pastries with offerings such as cheesecake, chocolate fondant, savory pastries, and an exclusive blended drinks menu.

"Cream puffs are baked fresh on-site daily and are some of the  largest cream puffs you will ever eat. The all-natural recipe is simply addicting. I've never met anyone that has tried Beard Papa's that doesn't crave it again the days following," says Mark Nathan, Marketing Director for the franchise. "There is nothing else like it on the market. Real vanilla bean, fresh custard filling, premium ingredients, and our puffs freshly baked throughout the day, the Beard Papa's experience about fun!"

Beard Papa's Las Vegas Town Center  is located at 6601 Las Vegas Blvd S Courtyard, Building J103 Las Vegas, NV 89119. During the celebration there will be giveaways and opening day offers. To learn more, visit www.beardpapas.com, contact [email protected], or on social media @beardpapas

Contact Name: Mark Nathan
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Beard Papa's

Also from this source

Beard Papa's in San Mateo, CA Celebrates San Mateo Beard Papa's Day on October 14th

Beard Papa's in San Mateo, CA Celebrates San Mateo Beard Papa's Day on October 14th

Beard Papa's, the beloved cream puff destination, is thrilled to announce the refresh of its San Mateo store on Saturday October 14th, 2023 at 365...
World-Famous Cream Puff Chain, With Cult Following is Opening in Castro Valley, CA

World-Famous Cream Puff Chain, With Cult Following is Opening in Castro Valley, CA

The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa's, is opening another location in Castro Valley, CA. With its Japanese origins and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.