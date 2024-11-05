World-Famous Cream Puff Chain Opens Third store in NYC

The popular Japanese chain is growing in the New York City market to meet demand

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's, the world-renowned chain known for its fresh and natural cream puffs, is expanding its presence in the Financial District area with a new location in New York, NY. The much-anticipated grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 10 AM in the NYC Financial District.

Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's has grown from a small bakery into a global sensation, now boasting over 485 stores in 15 countries and territories. The chain has become famous for its signature cream puffs, which are light, airy, and perfectly balanced in sweetness.

At Beard Papa's, each cream puff is made to order, offering customers a range of choices. Patrons can select from a variety of shells, including original, chocolate éclair, green tea éclair, strawberry éclair, honey butter éclair, OREO® cookie crumble éclair, dulce de leche éclair, and ube. They can then pair their chosen shell with a selection of luscious cream custard fillings, featuring both classic flavors and rotating seasonal specials.

In addition to its iconic cream puffs, the Financal District location will feature an expanded menu with items like crème brûlée, fondant lava cakes, savory desserts, limited-time flavors, and beverages.

"Our cream puffs are baked fresh on-site every day and are some of the largest you'll ever experience," says Mark Nathan, Marketing Director for the franchise. "With real vanilla bean, premium custard, and high-quality ingredients, Beard Papa's is more than just a dessert – it's a fun, crave-worthy experience that keeps people coming back for more. We're also thrilled to be opening our third store in New York City to meet the growing demand from New Yorkers, who have a deep appreciation for Japanese baked goods and an undeniable love for our cream puffs."

On Grand Opening Day customers can expect to receive a free gift to the first 100 paying customers at the John Street location.

Beard Papa's Financial District is located 29 John Street Space D, New York, New York

Two other NYC locations are at 11 St Marks Place, and 239 E 53rd

Learn more at www.beardpapas.com/nyc-financial-distrct-grand-opening , contact [email protected] , social media @beardpapas

