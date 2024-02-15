World-Famous Cream Puff Chain Returns to Boston

The popular Japanese chain is expanding to the Newbury Street area

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa's, is returning to Boston, MA. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set for its Grand Opening on Saturday, February 24th, 2024 at 11AM.

Founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's started as a small bakery and quickly has grown to more than 485 locations, in 15 countries and territories, while gaining global recognition for their light, airy, and not-too-sweet cream puffs. The Japanese dessert chain specializes in creating the world's best cream puffs and offers a wide variety of customizable delights.

Guests create their custom flakey puff confections at time of ordering. They can choose between multiple cream puff shells: original, chocolate eclair, green tea eclair, strawberry eclair, honey butter eclair, OREO® cookie crumble eclair, dulce de leche eclair, ube, and crispy almond. Guests are then presented with a selection of airy cream custard filling flavors that range from traditional staples to monthly featured seasonal flavors.

The Beard Papa's Boston team is very excited to bring Beard Papa's back to Boston. We have been talking about it for a while now and are excited to get going! Bostonoians really love their cream puffs." says Boston Operations Director, Peng.

The Boston store menu includes more than just puff pastries with offerings such as cheesecake, fondant lava cakes, savory desserts, limited time flavors, and an exclusive blended drinks in the new store.

"The cream puffs, baked fresh on-site daily, are among the largest you'll ever taste. The addictively unique recipe has garnered a following - once you've tried Beard Papa's, you'll crave it again and again," remarks Mark Nathan, Marketing Director for the franchise. "With real vanilla bean, fresh custard filling, premium ingredients, and our puffs baked throughout the day, the Beard Papa's experience is about fun!

Beard Papa's Boston is located at 232 Newbury Street, Boston, MA. During the celebration there will be gifts for the first 100 customers, giveaways, and opening day offers. Learn more at www.beardpapas.com/boston-grand-opening , contact [email protected] , or on social media @beardpapas.

