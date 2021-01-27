World-Famous Cream Puff Chain, With Cult Following, Is Coming To Denver

Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's started as a small bakery and quickly grew to more than 400 locations, in 15 countries and territories, while gaining global recognition for their light and airy cream puffs. The Japanese dessert chain specializes in creating the world's best cream puffs and offers a wide variety of customizable delights. Guests are able to create their flakey puff confections by choosing between eight cream puff shells: original, chocolate eclair, green tea eclair, strawberry eclair, honey butter eclair, OREO® cookie crumble eclair, dulce de leche eclair, and crispy almond. Guests are then presented with a selection of airy cream custard filling flavors that range from traditional staples to seasonal favorites.

The menu does, however, extend beyond just puff pastries with offerings such as cheesecake, chocolate fondant, and an exclusive blended drinks menu.

"The cream puffs are far from your traditional frozen puff found in the freezer aisle. The recipe is simply addicting. I've never met anyone that has tried Beard Papa's that doesn't crave it again the days following," says Tucker Kaufman, a marketing representative for the franchise. "The product is unique in that there is nothing else like it on the market. From the high-quality ingredients used in the custard filling to the puff shells that are freshly baked throughout the day, the Beard Papa's experience is unmatched."

Beard Papa's Denver will be opening on February 6th, 2021 at 1699 S Colorado Suite H Denver, Colorado 80222. On the grand opening day, various local influencers are scheduled to make appearances as well as neighboring business owners.

