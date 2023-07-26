World-Famous Cream Puff Chain, With Cult Following is Opening in Castro Valley, CA

The popular Japanese chain is expanding to the Castro Valley Marketplace location to serve locals.

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa's, is opening another location in Castro Valley, CA. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open August 5th, 2023.

Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's started as a small bakery and quickly grew to more than 450 locations, in 15 countries and territories, while gaining global recognition for their light and airy cream puffs. The Japanese dessert chain specializes in creating the world's best cream puffs and offers a wide variety of customizable delights.

Guests are able to create their custom flakey puff confections by choosing between eight cream puff shells: original, chocolate eclair, green tea eclair, strawberry eclair, honey butter eclair, OREO® cookie crumble eclair, dulce de leche eclair, and crispy almond. Guests are then presented with a selection of airy cream custard filling flavors that range from traditional staples to monthly featured seasonal flavors.

"This is truly a dream come true." said Ye Ye, owner and long time resident of Castro Valley. "I've always wanted to give back to the community which have given so much to me."

The menu does, however, extend beyond just puff pastries with offerings such as cheesecake, chocolate fondant, savory pastries, and an exclusive blended drinks menu.

"The cream puffs are baked fresh on-site daily and are some of the largest cream puffs you will ever experience. The all-natural recipe is simply addicting. I've never met anyone that has tried Beard Papa's that doesn't crave it again the days following," says Mark Nathan, Marketing Director for the franchise. "There is nothing else like it on the market. From the high-quality ingredients used in the custard filling to the puff shells that are freshly baked throughout the day, the Beard Papa's experience is unmatched."

Beard Papa's Castro Valley will be opening Saturday, August 5th, 2023 at 10am and is located at 3295 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley, CA 94546. During the celebration there will be giveaways and opening day offers. To learn more, visit www.beardpapas.com , contact [email protected] ,or on social media @beardpapas

