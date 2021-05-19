World Federation of Direct Selling Associations Appoints Kim Drabik of Plexus Worldwide to the Ethics Committee

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), Senior Director Corporate Affairs, Kim Drabik was appointed to the Ethics Committee of the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), where she will help shape the organization's efforts to develop unmatched consumer protection standards for the direct selling industry to meet the digital trends of today's consumer marketplace.

Drabik has been in the direct selling industry for 30 years and will serve on the Ethics Committee until October 2023. The committee of executives will be tasked to develop unmatched consumer protection standards for the Direct Selling Industry to meet the digital trends of today's consumer marketplace. She is also currently serving on the WFDSA Governance and Finance committee.

"Kim served as Chairman of the WFDSA Advocacy committee from 2014 - 2020 and Plexus is proud to share a proven industry leader known for developing strategies and making a difference on behalf of direct selling globally, through external stakeholder engagement, educational events and research," said Tarl Robinson, Founder and CEO of Plexus Worldwide.

"Direct selling continues to evolve and thrive in the digital age, where people can work and earn on their own terms while being connected to a strong community. At Plexus, we feel a responsibility to help shape the standards that protect consumers around the world," said Drabik. "It is an honor to serve with Joao-Paulo Ferriera, CEO of Natura and Chairman of the WFDSA Ethics Committee whose visionary strategy will enhance the direct selling marketplace empowering the new economy."

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 30 largest direct sales companies globally according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

About WFDSA:

Founded in 1978, WFDSA is the global trade organization for the USD 180.5 billion direct selling industry, serving more than 60 national direct selling associations and their member companies. Direct selling involves the marketing of products and services directly to consumers in a personalized manner, away from permanent retail locations. For more information, please visit https://wfdsa.org/.

