World Finance announces Sustainability awards 2023 winners

World News Media

26 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance magazine has recognised a select group of companies that stand out within their particular fields of business and whose achievements have led to their inclusion in the World Finance Sustainability awards 2023.

Now in their fifth year, the World Finance Sustainability Awards celebrate the companies putting green values at the forefront of their business operations.

Ensuring that we take sufficient steps now to avoid difficulty in the future means businesses must take sustainable action across all facets of their operations. In the World Finance Sustainability Awards, we celebrate those who have excelled in their sustainability efforts.

Among a number of worthy recipients, KBC Asset Management offer more than 200 sustainable and responsible investment funds, giving its clients the opportunity to invest in companies and countries that recognise their social and environmental responsibility.

Another business making progress with its sustainable strategy is CPKC. Through a shared legacy of innovation, responsible business practices and commitment to excellence, the company is building a new future to create value for its stakeholders and a sustainably driven business.

Collectively, the awards extend across 27 different industry segments, covering everything from footwear to financial services. But although the winners may work in different fields, they are all united by a commitment to a sustainable future.

The companies highlighted have all gone the extra mile to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) values into different branches of the business.

To read more about the full list of winners of the 2023 Sustainability awards pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available online, on mobile and in print now.

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

