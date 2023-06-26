World Finance announces winners of 2023 Banking awards

News provided by

World News Media

26 Jun, 2023, 05:00 ET

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance magazine is delighted to announce the winners of its prestigious annual banking awards.

The World Finance Banking awards 2023 feature the best performing banks from across the globe.

The awards recognise those who are best placed to set an example and lead the way through this uncertain macroeconomic period.  

Banks are awarded in different categories depending on their specialty, such as private, commercial and retail banking.

Baiduri Bank in Brunei has accelerated and increased investment in HR and talent management as it seeks to build a competitive advantage through its people. This has led to the bank seeing an increase in the total training hours for its e-learning programmes and workshops for its employees.

Garanti Bank in Turkey has been making a significant impact on our natural resource use through its own operations, including energy, water and climate. Through social investments and partnerships the bank contributes to the socio-economic development of multiple communities.

Access Bank in Nigeria has been pursuing financial inclusion for its customers as well as promoting the empowerment of women in its quest for sustainable banking. Supporting women's enterprise has been an effective contributor not only in poverty alleviation but also economic development.

Banreservas from the Dominican Republic is increasing its international presence by expanding with new offices in Spain and the US to allow the Dominican diaspora to maintain investment links with and send money back home.

The financial institutions named in the magazine's listing have all proven themselves to be among the most innovative players in their industry.

To read more about the full list of winners of the Banking awards 2023 pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available online, on mobile and in print now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact information

World News Media
Richard Willcox
+44 (0)207 553 4151 
[email protected]

SOURCE World News Media

Also from this source

The Summer 2023 issue of World Finance magazine is released today - offering a wealth of in-depth and high-quality journalism on a diverse mix of financial topics from across the globe

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority highlights the city's sustainability plans in an interview with World Finance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.