World Finance announces winners of 2023 Banking awards

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance magazine is delighted to announce the winners of its prestigious annual banking awards.

The World Finance Banking awards 2023 feature the best performing banks from across the globe.

The awards recognise those who are best placed to set an example and lead the way through this uncertain macroeconomic period.

Banks are awarded in different categories depending on their specialty, such as private, commercial and retail banking.

Baiduri Bank in Brunei has accelerated and increased investment in HR and talent management as it seeks to build a competitive advantage through its people. This has led to the bank seeing an increase in the total training hours for its e-learning programmes and workshops for its employees.

Garanti Bank in Turkey has been making a significant impact on our natural resource use through its own operations, including energy, water and climate. Through social investments and partnerships the bank contributes to the socio-economic development of multiple communities.

Access Bank in Nigeria has been pursuing financial inclusion for its customers as well as promoting the empowerment of women in its quest for sustainable banking. Supporting women's enterprise has been an effective contributor not only in poverty alleviation but also economic development.

Banreservas from the Dominican Republic is increasing its international presence by expanding with new offices in Spain and the US to allow the Dominican diaspora to maintain investment links with and send money back home.

The financial institutions named in the magazine's listing have all proven themselves to be among the most innovative players in their industry.

To read more about the full list of winners of the Banking awards 2023 pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available online, on mobile and in print now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact information

World News Media

Richard Willcox

+44 (0)207 553 4151

[email protected]

SOURCE World News Media