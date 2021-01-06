World Finance reveals the winners of its Global Insurance Awards 2020

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance magazine has announced the winners of its Global Insurance Awards 2020, championing the work carried out by China's Ping An Insurance, Atradius from the Netherlands and a number of other industry heavyweights.

Each year, World Finance takes a look at the challenges and opportunities emerging within the insurance sector and the companies that are driving the industry forward. The awards encompass two distinct categories: Best Life Insurance Companies & Best General Insurance Companies.

One stand-out example from 2020 is the Japanese firm Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and the work currently being carried out by them in using an artificial intelligence system, MS1 Brain, to enable its agents to offer clients the best possible choice of products.

Another notable mention is required for Fubon Life Insurance, from Taiwan, that managed to successfully maintain focus on the people and the environment by driving both social and environmental sustainability at the same time.

The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated to companies and individuals the immense, unpredictable risks that our modern world faces and insurance has a key role to play in alleviating their fears and helping the world to recover. The winners of the World Finance Global Insurance Awards 2020 are the organisations most able to adapt to the new environment and those helping to forge the future of the industry.

To see a full list detailing all of the winners, see the latest issue of World Finance, available in print, online and on tablet now.

