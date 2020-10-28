World Fingerprint Sensor Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2020-2025: How Has the Market Been Impacted by COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fingerprint Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fingerprint sensor market grew at a CAGR of around 16% during 2014-2019. A fingerprint sensor is a component of the biometric security system that scans an individual's fingerprints, which are then used to authenticate their identity. It captures high contrast fingerprint images and converts them into digital code and stores as fingerprint minutiae. The fingerprint sensor is fast, reliable, convenient, cost-effective and can be seamlessly integrated into different devices. As a result, it finds application in the consumer electronics, government and law enforcement, aerospace, healthcare, defense and military, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), travel and immigration sectors across the globe.



The increasing instances of security breaches in various industries are driving the sales of fingerprint sensors. These devices are employed to strengthen the authentication process and provide secure access control to numerous facilities and IT systems. Apart from this, these sensors are gaining widespread adoption in digitizing time and attendance systems in corporate and government organizations worldwide. Furthermore, due to the growing trend of automation, fingerprint sensors are extensively being integrated into smartphones, wearables and modern vehicles to launch engine operations and unlock phones, applications and door locks. Besides this, the leading market players are incorporating advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), to increase the accuracy of the authentication process and provide a personalized user experience, which, in turn, is strengthening the market growth. However, the market is negatively impacted by the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the consequent lockdowns declared by the governing agencies of different countries. The market is anticipated to revive once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global fingerprint sensor market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fingerprint sensor market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. The report has categorized the market based on region, type, technology and application.



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Cogent Inc., Anviz Global Inc., Apple Inc., BIO-Key International Inc., Egis Technology Inc, Fingerprint Cards AB, IDEMIA (Advent International Corporation), Idex Biometrics ASA, M2SYS Technology, Next Biometrics Group ASA, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Sonavation Inc., Synaptics Incorporated and Vkansee Technology Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global fingerprint sensor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fingerprint sensor market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fingerprint sensor market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fingerprint Sensor Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Technology



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

3M Cogent Inc.

Anviz Global Inc.

Apple Inc.

BIO-Key International Inc.

Egis Technology Inc

Fingerprint Cards AB

IDEMIA (Advent International Corporation)

Idex Biometrics ASA

M2SYS Technology

Next Biometrics Group ASA

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.

Sonavation Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Vkansee Technology Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdk1j3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

