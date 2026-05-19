The most advanced lithography system, crucial for future advanced memory and computer chips, will play a key role in scaling up quantum technology

LEUVEN, Belgium, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Imec presents a world first: a quantum dot qubit device fabricated using High NA EUV lithography. This demonstration marks a milestone toward the industrial scaling of more reliable qubits, the basic computational units of quantum computers. Quantum computers will perform exponentially better in specific computational challenges, such as developing new drugs or simulating physical processes. By building on a base layer of precise patterns using High NA's precision, imec has succeeded in fabricating a functioning network of qubits with gaps of barely 6 nanometers. Thanks to the nanoscale of this hardware component, millions of quantum bits can theoretically be integrated onto a single chip. "We can leverage decades of semiconductor innovation and reuse the entire ecosystem of silicon scaling, moving quantum devices beyond lab experiments to large-scale, manufacturable systems. This is where silicon-based qubits have a clear advantage", explains Sofie Beyne, project leader and quantum integration engineer at imec.

View the full press release: https://www.imec-int.com/en/press/world-first-imec-presents-quantum-dot-qubit-device-using-high-na-euv-lithography

About imec

Imec is a world-leading research and innovation hub in advanced semiconductor technologies. Leveraging its state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure and the expertise of over 6,500 employees, imec drives innovation in semiconductor and system scaling, artificial intelligence, silicon photonics, connectivity, and sensing.

Imec's advanced research powers breakthroughs across a wide range of industries, including computing, health, automotive, industry, consumer electronics, aerospace and security. Through IC-Link, imec delivers customized solutions, from concept to full-scale manufacturing, to meet the most advanced design and production needs. Through imec.ventures, imec creates, co‑creates new ventures, and supports existing semiconductor deep‑tech companies to scale-up.

Imec collaborates with global leaders across the semiconductor value chain, as well as with technology companies, start-ups, academia, and research institutions in Flanders and worldwide. Headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, imec has research facilities in Belgium, across Europe, the USA and the GCC region, and representation on three continents. In 2025, imec reported revenues of €1.2 billion.

For more information, visit www.imec-int.com.

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SOURCE Imec