World Flexible Battery Analysis and Forecasts to 2025 - Increasing Use of Flexible Batteries in Medical Devices to Treat COVID-19 Patients

The Global Flexible Battery Market is estimated to be USD 102 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 296 Million by 2025 growing at CAGR of 23.7%.



The growth of this market is likely to be driven by the rising number of R&D activities in development of flexible batteries for wearable devices, rising use of thin and flexible batteries in flexible electronic devices, trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, surging demand for flexible batteries in IoT applications, and increasing use of flexible batteries in medical devices to treat COVID-19 patients.



The market is hampered due to high investment required for manufacturing and lack of proper standardization for development of flexible batteries. Development of thin and flexible battery in Internet of Things will create growth opportunities in the market.



Flexible batteries provide flexibility and portability to electronic devices. Conventional batteries are being replaced with flexible batteries due to its durability, efficiency and reduced weight of product. Flexible batteries are most commonly used in smart cards, flexible displays, wearable electronics, and novelty packaging. The eco-friendly nature and ease of applications are some of the advantages of flexible battery.



Flexible batteries with a voltage of above 3V have a maximum share in Global Flexible Battery Market by Voltage. 3V batteries offer higher power, longer life, and more safety than other flexible batteries. These batteries are free from toxic materials like noxious liquids and are widely used in making compact devices. Thin-film batteries held the largest share of the flexible battery market, by type. Thin film batteries meet the requirements of portable medical devices during current COVID-19 pandemic. The increased demand for miniaturized products used in these applications has led to a rise in the adoption of thin-film lithium-ion flexible batteries. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have a large market share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The European and North American are also expected to grow at a higher rate due to continuous research and development activities in these regions related to flexible batteries' manufacturing technology.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Samsung SDI, Panasonic, Apple Inc., LG Chem, Brightvolt, Blue Spark Technologies, Enfucell Oy Ltd. Ultralife Corporation, Paper Battery Co. Inc. etc.



