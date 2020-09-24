World Food Travel Association Names First Ambassador in Latin America

Dalma is a member of the National Association of Tourism Journalists APTUR Chile; past president and founder of the Chilean Association of Lagos y Volcanes Tourism Entrepreneurs; and also Treasurer of the Fundación Bordemar, an organization based in Puerto Varas that is focused on environmental education, empowerment of women, indigenous interests, and special interest tourism. Dalma is also a member of the Women Leaders of the Americas network, and a founding member of Fundación Bendita Tú, an organization dedicated to the empowerment of women working in tourism in Latin America.

With her appointment, Dalma joins 30 other WFTA ambassadors all around the world. The Association's Ambassadors are valuable members of its distributed team. They represent the Association's interests in their respective markets, and also promote what is happening in their local areas to the Association.

"I am delighted to serve as the Association's first Ambassador in both Chile and Latin America," said Dalma Díaz Pinto. "I am so proud of our beautiful part of the world, and I know visitors will love it too. Our wonderful regional gastronomy is just one reason why I wanted to represent the World Food Travel Association in Chile."

"We are delighted to be able to confirm Dalma as the newest member of our Ambassador family," said WFTA Executive Director Erik Wolf. "I have had the pleasure of visiting Dalma in her lovely region in Chile, and it is such a special place. Dalma is a great fit to help carry out our mission, not just in Patagonia and in Chile, but elsewhere in Latin America as well."

Interested parties can meet Dalma and the Association's other ambassadors here: https://worldfoodtravel.org/our-team/

ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)

The WFTA is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2001 by its current executive director Erik Wolf. It is recognized as the world's leading authority on food tourism (a.k.a. culinary tourism and gastronomy tourism). The WFTA's mission is to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and tourism. Every year, the organization serves nearly 200,000 professionals in 150+ countries. For more information, visit www.WorldFoodTravel.org.

Media Contact: Erik Wolf (+44) 7827 582 554 [email protected]

SOURCE World Food Travel Association

Related Links

http://www.WorldFoodTravel.org

