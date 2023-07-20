World Furniture Market Outlook Report 2023: Production, Consumption, Imports, Exports 2013-2022 and Future Prospects for 2023 & 2024

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Furniture Outlook 2023/2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Furniture Outlook 2023/2024 provides an overview of the global furniture sector through a historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, imports, exports 2013-2022), and prospects of the furniture market for the years 2023 and 2024.

The publisher constantly monitors the international trade of furniture including unpredictable circumstances and uncertainties affecting the global market scenario. Furniture market forecasts for 100 countries included in this study reflect in-depth knowledge of the markets and their ongoing evaluation.

This market research Report includes:

  • Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture exporting countries in the marketplace
  • Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region
  • Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption and exports/production ratios.

Furniture market indicators for 100 countries. Statistics and outlook data are available in summary country tables providing:

  • Origin of furniture imports
  • Destination of furniture exports
  • Historical series on furniture production
  • Historical series on furniture market size
  • Historical series on furniture trade
  • Country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context

Each Country Table also includes:

  • Total household consumption expenditure
  • Total GNP at purchasing power parity
  • Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity

Key Topics Covered:

PART I: THE WORLD FURNITURE OUTLOOK

1. Summary

  • Basic data of the global furniture market to 2022
  • World economy and furniture outlook 2023-2024 for 100 countries

2. The world furniture market

  • Overview of furniture production and trade, world geographic regions and trade areas

3. Market shares of the leading furniture exporting countries

  • The main furniture exporting countries and the opening of furniture markets. Historical series.

4. The international scenario

  • The world economy and prospects of the furniture sector up to 2024

PART II: WORLD FURNITURE INDICATORS

1. World Tables

  • Overview of the world furniture industry - Production, Exports, Consumption and Imports
  • Furniture exports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)
  • Furniture imports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)
  • The opening of the furniture markets: 2013-2022
  • Growth of exports, 40 major exporting countries
  • Growth of imports, 40 major importing countries
  • World furniture trade. Destination of exports and origin of imports
  • Furniture market outlook 2023-2024 (alphabetical order and ranking by level of furniture consumption)

2. Country Tables for 100 countries

For each country:

  • Furniture production, exports, imports, consumption for the time series 2013-2022
  • Economic indicators (population, area, total and per capita GNP, household consumption expenditure, data at purchasing power parity)
  • Real growth of furniture consumption: 2023-2024 forecasts
  • Exchange rates
  • Furniture trading partners

