World General Surgery Devices Market Analysis Report 2023: Size is Expected to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2030 with Product Developments and Innovations Driving Growth

Research and Markets

11 Oct, 2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "General Surgery Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Cardiology, Ophthalmology), By End-use (Hospitals, ASCs), By Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global general surgery devices market size is expected to reach USD 29.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.39%

The global general surgery devices market is poised for growth, driven by several key factors. The increasing number of surgical procedures, coupled with technological advancements, is expected to be a significant driver.

Additionally, growing awareness and improved affordability for plastic and reconstructive surgeries are likely to lead to an increase in the number of procedures conducted.

Technological advancements in general surgery play a pivotal role in driving the industry forward. Many key players are investing in research and development to introduce innovative products.

For example, the development of medical robots to assist surgeons is a notable advancement. Medical robots offer several advantages, including a 3D view of the operating field, reduced blood loss, early discharge from the hospital, lower infection risk, faster recovery, minimal scarring, reduced trauma to the body, and enhanced precision in surgery.

Moreover, factors such as the increasing number of road accidents, an aging population, and rising healthcare expenditure in emerging economies are expected to contribute to industry growth. The elderly population is more susceptible to various diseases, leading to a higher demand for effective treatments and thus boosting the industry.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, global healthcare spending is projected to reach USD 18.28 trillion by 2040, growing at a CAGR of 2.6%.

Key highlights from the General Surgery Devices Market Report include:

  • North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to favorable reimbursement policies, the presence of key companies, and government initiatives.
  • The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by advancing technology, increasing investment, improving reimbursement scenarios, and growing medical tourism.
  • The disposable surgical supplies segment led the industry in 2022, attributed to the high demand for disposable supplies such as needles, syringes, and catheters.
  • The medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery devices segment is projected to register a CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to substantial investments in R&D, the availability of technologically advanced products, and a rise in their adoption.
  • The orthopedic surgery segment held the largest share in 2022, driven by the increased prevalence of bone diseases and a high geriatric population worldwide.
  • In 2022, the hospitals end-use segment accounted for the fastest revenue share during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

  • Medtronic plc
  • Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc.
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Stryker
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH
  • 3M

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation
3.2 General Surgery Devices Market Trends
3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1 Technological Advancements
3.2.1.2 Increase In The Number Of Surgeries
3.2.1.3 Increase In The Number Of Government Initiatives
3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption Of Advanced Wound Closure Materials
3.2.2.2 Pricing Pressure
3.2.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2.4 General Surgery Devices Market - Pestle Analysis
3.2.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.2.6 General Surgery Competitive Landscape: Market Position Analysis (Based On Products, Regional Presence, And Recent Updates)
3.2.7 General Surgery Devices Material: Qualitative Analysis

Chapter 4 General Surgery Devices Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 General Surgery Devices: Type Analysis
4.2 Disposable Surgical Supplies
4.2.1 Disposable Surgical Supplies Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.2.2 Surgical Nonwovens
4.2.3 Examination & Surgical Gloves
4.2.4 General Surgery Procedural Kits
4.2.5 Needles & Syringes
4.2.6 Venous Access Catheters
4.3 Open Surgery Instruments
4.3.2 Retractors
4.3.3 Dilators
4.3.4 Catheters
4.4 Energy-Based And Powered Instruments
4.4.2 Powered Staplers
4.4.3 Drill Systems
4.5 Minimally Invasive Surgery Instruments
4.5.2 Laparoscopes
4.5.3 Organ Retractors
4.6 Adhesion Prevention Products
4.7 Medical Robotics & Computer-Assisted Surgery Devices

Chapter 5 General Surgery Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 General Surgery Devices: Application Analysis
5.2 Orthopedic Surgery
5.3 Cardiology
5.4 Ophthalmology
5.5 Wound Care
5.6 Audiology
5.7 Thoracic Surgery
5.8 Urology And Gynecology Surgery
5.9 Plastic Surgery
5.10 Neurosurgery
5.11 Others

Chapter 6 General Surgery Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 General Surgery Devices Market: Regional Movement Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmq3t4

