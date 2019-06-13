World Germanium Market Research Report 2019 - Analysis on Fiber Optic Systems, Polymerization Catalysts, Infrared Optics, Electronics/Solar Applications, and Other Uses
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Germanium in Kilograms by the following End-Use Segments: Fiber Optic Systems, Polymerization Catalysts, Infrared Optics, Electronics/Solar Applications, and Other Uses.
The report profiles 17 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Chemical & Technical Developments Ltd (UK)
- Indium Corporation (USA)
- JSC Germanium (Russia)
- Novotech, Inc. (USA)
- Photonic Sense GmbH (Germany)
- PPM Pure Metals GmbH (Germany)
- Teck Resources Limited (Canada)
- Umicore Electro-Optic Materials (Belgium)
- Umicore S.A. (Belgium)
- Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Germanium Co. Ltd (China)
- Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co. Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Current & Future Analysis
Analysis by End-Use Application
Analysis by Geographic Region
Global Production landscape
China Continues to Remain a Major Market
Germanium dioxide and Ge Metal Price Volatility Trends
Fiber Optic Network Expansions to Benefit Demand for Germanium.
Glass Fibers with SiGe Core
A Potential Growth Market
Infrared Applications Steer Strong Demand
Smart Phones to Drive Growth
Electronic Components
A Major End-Use Market
SiGe Technology Supports Growth
Semiconductor
A Key Application Market
Solar Cells Propel the Demand for Germanium Substrates
Medical Fiber Optics
An Emerging End-Use Market for Germanium
New Uses for Germanium
2. PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS
Silicon-Germanium Transistor Achieves Record Speed Levels
Scientists Develop Thin Films of Germanium for Flexible Electronics
Innovative Epitaxy Process to Integrate GeSn MOSPET Devices on Silicon
Germanium Laser
Engineering Challenges
Germanane to Provide Electron Transportation
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Germanium
A Technical Primer
Physical Constants of Germanium
Atomic Structure
History of Germanium
Occurrence
Common Ores
Isotopes of Germanium
Extraction of Germanium
From Zinc Ores
Synthetic Method
Germanium Compounds
Germanium Tetrachloride
Applications of Germanium
Solid-State Electronics
The First Known Application of Germanium
Fiber Optics & Infrared Optics
Other End-Use Applications of Germanium
As a Catalyst
As a Bacteriocide
Environmental Concerns
4. MAJOR END-USE MARKETS
Fiber Optic Systems
Communication Systems Boost Optic Fiber Technology
Polymerization Catalysts
Infrared Optics
Electronics and Solar Electrical Applications
Semiconductors
Diodes
Germanium-Carbon Diodes
Transistors
Germanium Detectors
Solar Cells
Other End-Use Applications
Jewelry Products
Optical Discs
Conventional Concave Mirrors
Germanium-Carbon Composites
Germanium in Medicine
Organic and Inorganic Germanium
Benefits of Organic Germanium
Germanium Sesquioxide
Bis-Beta Carboxyethyl Germanium Sesquioxide
Colloidal Germanium
Use of Organic Germanium (Ge-132) in Cosmetic Products
Adverse Effects of Inorganic Germanium
5. SUBSTITUTES OF GERMANIUM
Polymerization Catalysts Substitutes
Substitute to SiGe Chips
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Ivanhoe Mines to Commence Production at the Kipushi Zinc- Copper-Silver-Germanium Mine
Tasca Signs Definitive Agreement with Samarium Borealis Corp
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
World Germanium Market by End-Use Application
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Sources of Germanium
Pricing Scenario
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
Market Analysis
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4g. BELGIUM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4h. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Overview
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 17 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 18)
- The United States (4)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (7)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2sk09
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
