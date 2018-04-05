Based in Silicon Valley, PayActiv was founded to improve the lives of individuals living paycheck to paycheck and to empower low-to-moderate income earners with the tools needed to achieve financial resilience. Shah believes "Capitalism needs integrity."

The PayActiv platform, gives employees timely access to their between-paycheck earned wages without incurring debt --- a practice proven to help employees avoid high interest loans, late fees and debt traps, encourage budgeting and savings, and significantly lower employee stress. The PayActiv platform also provides budgeting and savings tools, financial counseling (800#), bill pay options and prescription discounts. PayActiv is always employee sponsored and Does Not require an employee to have a bank account. 50% of PayActiv users do not have a bank account.

"Some of the things we think of as 'mental health problems' are actually poverty problems. If we solved people's financial problems, I think many of their other problems would go away."

Annie Harper, PhD, Yale Department of Psychiatry

PayActiv bring financial security, dignity and savings to millions experiencing financial stress.

BUSINESS EXPENSE WITHOUT AN INVOICE

Companies lose over $300 billion annually due to worker stress. Employee Financial Despair:

Reduces productivity, retention & engagement

Increases frequency of workplace accidents and worker sick days

Significantly stagnates careers

Enormous associated HR Costs: recruiting, hiring, training, productivity loss, cost of temp workers

PayActive is used nationwide by numerous American businesses, including Walmart and Good Will.

For media inquiries contact:

Kelly Kass

978-697-6352

www.payactiv.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-health-day-april-7-2018-300625450.html

SOURCE PayActiv

Related Links

https://www.payactiv.com

