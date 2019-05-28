World Hunger Day // ClarinsXFEED, A Short Film by Paris Brosnan Chronicles the Importance of School Meals in Sri Lanka

Brosnan, the 18-year-old son of actor and producer Pierce Brosnan and filmmaker and journalist Keely Shaye Brosnan, recently traveled to Sri Lanka with Bush Lauren and Clarins company chairman Christian Courtin-Clarins to document firsthand how WFP's on-the-ground program there has been supporting children and helping the regional economy develop. WFP connects local farmers with its school meals program that help under-nourished students reach their full potential, both mentally and physically. In turn, those farmers are able to employ their neighbors, including many women. "Traveling to Sri Lanka was an amazing opportunity for a young filmmaker," Brosnan says of his interest in spreading awareness about the project—especially to a younger generation that's looking for ways to change the world. "I was drawn to Clarins and FEED's mission to help solve childhood hunger through school feeding. This school meals program gives children a sense of belonging, community, and an education. This program is a powerful way to connect with children and to help them thrive. We not only visited schools, but also local farms. One of the most impressive aspects of this partnership is that local farmers are funded to grow rice to feed schoolchildren, which supports the local economy. I feel inspired to develop more socially relevant projects utilizing the resources I have and to create a platform that gives back to our global community."

To fund these efforts, FEED & Clarins capitalizes on the prestige beauty brand's global reach and influence. During FEED promotions each spring and fall, Clarins customers at Macy's, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales and clarinsusa.com may purchase a cosmetics tote bag or pouch featuring the brand's logo and a number indicating that the purchase has funded either 10 or 20 meals for kids (inside are trial-size products as a thank-you token). Beginning mid-June, clarins.com will provide five meals for every online order. "The number we put on every FEED bag or accessory connects customers with the cause in a tangible and shareable way. The idea is to elevate the concept of a gift with purchase to a 'gift with purpose', empowering Clarins customers to give directly to those who need it most, through their everyday purchasing choices, such as the ones they make at the makeup counter" says Bush Lauren. "Each meal we are able to help provide truly makes a difference to the child who receives it—for some, it may be the only meal they receive all day—and an entire school year of consistent meals can truly change a life." Not only do guaranteed nutritious meals give children the energy they need to focus and learn, they also give parents an incentive to send their children to school—especially helpful for girls in countries where female education may not be as valued.

The partnership with FEED is a natural fit with Clarins' core values and mission. "Respect has always been at the heart of the Clarins ethic—respect for the environment, for life, for people," explains Courtin-Clarins. "That's why Clarins believes that real beauty is expressed by taking action to make the world a better place. When I met with Lauren Bush Lauren, it was immediately clear that Clarins needed to be part of this project." Through Brosnan's film and his personal influence, FEED & Clarins hopes to further raise awareness about how people can make a real, measurable difference in the fight against childhood hunger—by making the world a better place for present and future generations, one meal at a time.

The full film can be viewed on the Clarins USA YouTube channel and clarinsusa.com. And today, May 28th, for every clarinsusa.com order, the brand will donate 10 school meals to children in Sri Lanka.

About Clarins

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has become the #1 prestige skincare brand in Europe. 65 years later, the brand remains family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries, offering skin care innovations for face and body, makeup, men's care and treatment fragrances. With unique expertise in phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand's values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women and in abiding respect for both nature and people, with commitments to sustainable sourcing, eco-design, and partnerships with Pur Projet – over 440,000 trees planted – FEED – over 30 million school meals provided to children in need (by end of 2019). Good for the skin, and good for the planet, Clarins launched the My Clarins vegan-friendly and eco-conscious line, in March 2019.

About FEED

FEED is a social-impact driven lifestyle brand on a mission to end childhood hunger, through the sale of good products that do good. Founded by Lauren Bush Lauren in 2007, FEED was born out of the desire to create a tangible, transparent, and shareable way for people to engage with the issue of worldwide hunger, using their everyday purchasing decisions. Every single product FEED makes – from the bags & accessories they are known for, to the coffee they serve at the FEED Shop & Café in Brooklyn – provides school meals domestically and globally when purchased, through the brand's incredible on-the-ground giving partners – the UN World Food Programme and No Kid Hungry. To date, FEED has provided over 107 million meals – and counting.

About World Food Programme (WFP)

Assisting 91.4 million people in around 83 countries each year, the World Food Programme (WFP) is the leading humanitarian organization saving lives and changing lives, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience. As the international community has committed to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition by 2030, one in nine people worldwide still do not have enough to eat. Food and food-related assistance lie at the heart of the struggle to break the cycle of hunger and poverty. The global average cost of a WFP school meals is just $0.25.

