World IBS Day April 19th: Raising Awareness and Reducing Stigma of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April 19th marks World IBS Day, an international day of awareness for those living with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). With the support of QOL Medical – CSID, this day is dedicated to raising awareness of the quality of life issues faced by those with IBS and to reduce the stigma surrounding the illness.

IBS is a chronic gastrointestinal disorder that affects an estimated 10-15% of the global population. Symptoms of IBS can include abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, and diarrhea. It is a condition that can have a significant impact on a person's quality of life, yet it is often misunderstood and stigmatized.

World IBS Day is an opportunity to raise awareness of the condition and to reduce the stigma associated with it. It is also a chance to recognize the courage of those living with IBS and to support them in their journey.

Organizations around the world are taking part in World IBS Day by hosting events, sharing stories, and providing resources to those living with IBS. The goal is to create a supportive community and to help those with IBS feel less alone. Use the hashtag #WorldIBSDay2023 to help raise awareness on April 19th.

"We are happy to support World IBS Day in their effort to reassure patients that they are not alone. Empowering patients is paramount. We encourage people to ask their healthcare provider a lot of questions when discussing their symptoms. Sometimes, arriving at a proper diagnosis begins with a simple question, "Could it be...?" Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (C-S-I-D), is a rare and often misdiagnosed disease. CSID symptoms look a lot like IBS. We hope that by joining forces we can provide awareness, resources, support, and education to patients," Anthony DElia, VP Marketing, QOL Medical.

World IBS Day Founder, Jeffrey Roberts, stated that, "World IBS Day was established to take place every year on April 19th to raise awareness about Irritable Bowel Syndrome by reducing stigma and supporting both patients and those that care for them."

World IBS Day is supported by partners and friends from Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, United Kingdom, and United States including the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) and the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO).

For more information about World IBS Day and how to get involved, please visit www.worldibsday.org.

About QOL Medical – Could It Be CSID:

QOL Medical is a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving each patient's life. They focus on solving complex, rare disease challenges with elegant solutions and want to change the world, one patient at a time. QOL Medical is focused on the treatment of Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (CSID).

About Jeffrey Roberts:

Jeffrey Roberts, MSEd, BSc is an IBS Patient Advocate and IBS sufferer for 25+ years. He was the creator of the first website for IBS sufferers. He currently runs IBSpatient.org and is co-founder of TuesdayNightIBS.com. He has testified to the US FDA and has worked closely as a consultant with researchers, pharmaceuticals and patients for over 30 years.

