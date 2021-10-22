World Immune Health Supplement Markets Report 2021-2026: Microbiomes Gain Significance in Building Immunity as Specialized Combinations Propel Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immune Health Supplements - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Immune Health Supplements Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2026



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immune Health Supplements estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period.

Vitamins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.8% CAGR to reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Herbal Extracts segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.4% share of the global Immune Health Supplements market.



Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people are rediscovering power of nutrition to fortify the body`s immune system. Even before the pandemic, there was a growing awareness about the role of diet in overall quality of health. The year 2020 has however led to increased focus on health and wellness.

COVID-19 outbreak has boosted consumer interest in functional foods, given their ability to offer health benefits like immunity enhancement. Even after a year of the pandemic, health issues continue to mount among consumers, driving sustained focus onto health and wellness.

The COVID outbreak has led to increased focus on immunity building, with consumers taking measures to ensure protection against diseases for instance through greater consumption of supplements and vitamins. This is hence fueling demand for Immune health supplements. There is especially growing use of immune health supplements among younger population, with Gen Z and millennials driving demand for these products for immune health. Further, the consumption of immune health supplements is also rising among 65+ population.



Immune health supplements is a rapidly growing global market where demand is influenced by increasing consumer awareness with respect to their health issues, growing consumer interest in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a good health profile, and the popularity of the wellness trends.

A key trend is the inclination towards personalized nutrition, especially among those facing simple metabolic disorders or gut-associated health issues that often fall outside the realm of generic treatment. Another important and noteworthy factor propelling demand for immune health supplements is the recent outbreak of the coronavirus infection that brought to forefront the role a strong immune system plays in keeping infections at bay.



Changing lifestyles, busy schedules and increasing health issues are causing consumer interest to grow in immunity care. This is leading time-starved consumers, including those following a healthy and balanced diet, to support their nutritional requirements through supplements. As a result, a global trend has emerged for consumers to boost their immunity with the health of supplements as a way to ward off infectious diseases and remain healthy.

As consumer interest in and demand for immune health supplements is growing, manufacturers are looking out for ingredients that are well-recognized for boosting the human immunity. Even as their search for immunity boosting ingredients continues, they are relying on omega-3 fatty acids, elderberry, probiotics and medicinal mushrooms as key ingredients to formulate supplement mixes.

Meanwhile, research and development of immune health supplements is also continuing and successfully delivering highly-effective products that address the nutritional needs of body and strengthen the immune system.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Immune Health Supplements

Immunity in various Stages of Life

The Link between Immunity and Nutrition

Segments

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact On Immune Health Supplements

Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products

From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends Immune Health Supplements Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity

Pandemic-Induced Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health Foods Favors Immune Health Supplements Market

Vitamins Can Help Prevent COVID-19 and Other Illnesses

COVID-19 and the Close Link with Amino Acids

Effectiveness of Oral l-Glutamine Supplementation for COVID-19 Treatment

Glutamine and 'Cytokine Storm'

Important Role of Amino Acids in Clinical Nutrition of COVID-19 Patients

Potential Role of Probiotics in Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Infections

Pandemic Led Research Highlights the Goodness of Immune Boosters

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Presents Unique Expansion Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovation Drives New Product Development and Introduction

Flavour-enriched Immune Health Supplements Grow in Popularity

Organic, Non-GMO Supplements Receive Positive Consumer Response

Micronutrients Aid in Improving Immunity

Microbiomes Gain Significance in Building Immunity

Specialized Combinations Propel Market Growth

HMOs Witness Increased Popularity

The Significance of Minerals and Vitamins in Daily Diet Drive Fortification Trend

Myriad Benefits of Good Bacteria-Enriched Probiotics Drive Widespread Adoption

Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods

Immune Health Supplements to Help Overcome Increasing Healthcare Costs Issue

Rising Significance of Immune Health Supplements Augurs Well for Amino Acids Market

Researchers Demonstrate Role of Cysteine and Theanine in COVID Treatment

Omega-3 Emerges as a Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient, Driving Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients

Health Benefits of Few Marine-derived Functional Food Ingredients

E-commerce Leads Growth as Pandemic Strikes

Macro Factors Driving Growth of Immune Health Supplements

Ballooning Global Population

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Demand

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Immune Health Supplements

Urbanization Trend

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srquv7

