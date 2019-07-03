World Induction Motor Market to Witness a Robust CAGR of 9.8% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Induction Motor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global induction motor market was worth nearly US$ 14 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach more than US$ 24 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global induction motor market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Induction motors are absolutely safe to be used in heavily polluted and explosive work conditions. With high durability, it can be used for years without worrying for maintenance. It has applications in pumps, small fans, electric shavers, cranes, crushers, textile industry, oil extracting mills, etc. Another major factor driving the demand of induction motors is their environment friendly nature.

A major trend influencing the market is the rising focus on the reduction of emission of greenhouse gases and the rising demand of products that consumer less energy. With induction motors consuming significantly lesser energy compared to conventional motors, they represent a better alternative for the environment. Affordability, durability, easy-functioning and easy maintenance are some of the other major factors that are also driving the demand of induction motors.

Market Summary

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as single phase induction motor and three phase induction motor.

Based on the end use, the market has been segmented into industrial, commercial and residential. The industrial sector currently represents the largest segment.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the induction motor market players being ABB, Ametek, Emerson Electric, Siemens, WEG, Baldor Electric, Brook Crompton, Danaher Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings and Regal Beloit.

Key Questions Answered



How has the global induction motor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global induction motor market?

What are the key product types in the global induction motor market?

What are the key end-use sectors in the global induction motor market?

What are the price trends of induction motors?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global induction motor industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global induction motor industry?

What is the structure of the global induction motor industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global induction motor industry?

How are induction motors manufactured?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Induction Motor Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturing

5.8.5 Distribution

5.8.6 Export

5.8.7 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Price Analysis

5.10.1 Key Price Indicators

5.10.2 Price Structure

5.10.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Single Phase Induction Motors

6.2 Three Phase Induction Motors



7 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

7.1 Industrial

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Residential



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Induction Motor Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 ABB

10.3.2 Ametek

10.3.3 Emerson Electric

10.3.4 Siemens

10.3.5 WEG

10.3.6 Baldor Electric

10.3.7 Brook Crompton

10.3.8 Danaher Corporation

10.3.9 Johnson Electric Holdings

10.3.10 Regal Beloit



