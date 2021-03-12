World Infant Formula Market Outlook 2021-2025 - Increasing Preference Towards Imported Infant Formula in China

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infant Formula Market (By Product & Distribution Channel): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infant formula market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the period spanning 2021-2025. The market in 2025 is predicted to be valued at US$93.33 billion. Factors that supported growth in the global infant formula market are increasing female participation in the workforce, growth in middle class population and a rise in e-commerce sales. The market growth is expected to be hindered by declining fertility rate and stringent regulations. However, the market is forecast to experience growth related to key trends like growing awareness about feeding baby foods and growing adoption of probiotics in infant formula.

The global infant formula market by product can be segmented as follows: toddler (1-2 months), standard (0-6 months), follow-on (6-12 months) and special (Premature & Allergic). In 2020, the dominant share of the market was held by toddler infant formula, followed by standard and follow-on infant formula. On the basis of distribution channel, the global infant formula market can be segmented into the following categories: hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores and pharmacy/medical stores. The dominant share of the market in 2020 was held by the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment.

The global infant formula market by region can be segmented into the following six regions: China, Asia Pacific (ex. China), Europe, North America, Latin America and MEA. In 2020, the dominant share of the global infant formula market was held by China, followed by Asia Pacific (ex. China) and Europe. The abolishment of one child policy in China was the one major factor that supported growth in China infant formula market. China is predicted to acquire a dominant share in the global infant formula market, supported by various factors like increasing birth rates and growing preference for infant formula by working women.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global infant formula market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets ( China , Asia Pacific (ex. China ), Europe , North America , Latin America and MEA) have been analyzed.

, (ex. ), , , and MEA) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Nestle S.A., Danone S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Royal FrieslandCampina, Reckitt Benckiser and Kraft Heinz) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Baby Food

1.2 Infant Formula

1.3 Infant Formula Value Chain Analysis

1.4 Advantages of Infant Formula

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Impact on Birth Rate

2.3 Surging Unemployment

3. Baby Food Market Analysis

3.1 Global Baby Food Market by Value

3.2 Global Baby Food Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Baby Food Market by Product Type

3.4 Asia Pacific Baby Food Market by Value

3.5 Asia Pacific Baby Food Market Forecast by Value

4. Global Infant Formula Market Analysis

4.1 Infant Formula Market by Value

4.2 Infant Formula Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Infant Formula Market by Volume

4.4 Infant Formula Market Forecast by Volume

4.5 Infant Formula Market Value by Product

4.6 Infant Formula Market by Distribution Channel

4.7 Infant Formula Market Value by Region

5. Regional Infant Formula Market Analysis

5.1 China

5.2 Asia Pacific (Ex. China)

5.3 Europe

5.4 North America

5.5 Latin America

5.6 MEA

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Number of Females in the Workforce

6.1.2 Surge in E-Commerce Sales

6.1.3 Emerging Middle Class Population

6.1.4 Increasing Disposable Income

6.1.5 Escalating Economic Growth

6.1.6 Rising Prevalence of Suboptimal Breastfeeding

6.2 Key Trends and Developments

6.2.1 Increasing Preference Towards Imported Infant Formula in China

6.2.2 Rising Adoption of Probiotics in Infant Formula

6.2.3 Increasing Awareness About Feeding Baby Foods

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Declining Birth Rate

6.3.2 Decreasing Fertility Rate

6.3.3 Stringent Regulations

6.3.4 Dominance of Infant Formula Alternatives

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Market

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.3 North America

7.4 Europe

7.5 Latin America

7.6 MEA

8. Company Profiles

Nestle S.A.

Danone S.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Reckitt Benckiser

Kraft Heinz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7y9pkg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

