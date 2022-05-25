World Infectious Disease Diagnostic Testing Market Report 2022: Market Drivers/External Market Influences that are Promoting the Development and Use of Improved Infectious Disease Diagnostics

DUBLIN, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infectious Disease Diagnostic Testing: World Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the global market for infectious disease testing products.

The report also examines the global demand for infectious disease IVD products, which is projected to increase as medical providers and healthcare organizations throughout the world heighten efforts to combat proliferating epidemic threats.

Infectious disease testing comprises one of the largest and fastest growing applications served by the global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry. Infectious diseases are ailments caused by pathogenic microorganisms that invade the body, either directly or indirectly via afflicted carriers or contaminated sources. IVD tests for these conditions are designed to detect and identify the responsible pathogen, pinpoint its origin, and determine appropriate antimicrobial therapy.



Infectious disease IVD products include reagents, consumables, and instruments based primarily on immunoassays, molecular technologies, and conventional microbiology techniques. Specific types of tests are available for detecting hundreds of pathogenic conditions.

Market Drivers



The report examines market drivers, including external market influences that are promoting the development and use of improved infectious disease diagnostics.

Public health officials worldwide have begun to recognize the global nature of infectious diseases - they are no longer solely a problem of developing countries but touch the very fabric of the social and economic welfare of countries in the industrialized world as well.

Over the long term, aging populations and problems posed by infectious diseases will strain healthcare resources in many countries.



Specific applications analyzed include:

Healthcare-associated and opportunistic infections

Antimicrobial-resistant pathogens including bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis viruses

Diseases related to women's health and sexually transmitted infections (STDs)

Emerging, neglected, and tropical disease threats

Respiratory tract infections and respiratory viruses (including COVID-19)

Competitive Landscape



The report details the major competitors that are global market leaders in infectious disease testing products and technologies, including an overview and an outline of these company's infectious disease IVD products:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioMerieux Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Grifols

Hologic, Inc.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

QIAGEN N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Roche

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

A Mix of Traditional and Emerging Testing Technologies

Market Drivers

The World Infectious Disease Testing Market

Major Findings of the Report

Scope and Methodology

Chapter 2: Market Environment

Overview

Population

Age Distribution

Macroeconomic Environment

Global Economic Outlook

Per Capita Gross Domestic Product

Global Healthcare Trends

Infectious Disease Cases

Medical Providers

Patient Activity

Hospital Admissions

Inpatient Days

Surgical Procedures

Outpatient Consultations

IVD Tests

Chapter 3: Infectious Disease IVD Products & Markets

Overview

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

Chlamydia Trachomatis (chlamydia)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Gonorrhea

Herpes Simplex Virus 2 (HSV-2)

Syphilis

Other Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) IVD Products

Healthcare-Associated Infections

Clostridium difficile (C. diff)

Sepsis

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus (VRE)

Other HAIs

Identification & Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (ID/AST) Products

Automated ID/AST Products

Manual Panels & Reagents

Producers

Hepatitis IVD Products

HIV/AIDS IVD Products

Influenza

Tuberculosis (TB)

TORCH

All Other Infectious Disease IVD Products

Malaria

Streptococcal Infections

Fungal Infections

Parasitic Conditions

Lyme Disease

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Emerging Infections

Chikungunya

Dengue Fever

Additional Products

COVID-19

Global Infectious Disease IVD Technologies

Immunoassays

Molecular Technologies

Conventional Microbiology

Global Infectious Disease IVD Demand by Market

Chapter 4: Global Markets

Overview

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Other Western Europe

Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Austria

Switzerland

Norway

Denmark

Portugal

Ireland

Greece

Finland

All Other Countries & Territories

Asia/Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Other Asia/Pacific

Indonesia

Australia

Philippines

Thailand

Taiwan

Vietnam

Malaysia

Pakistan

Hong Kong

Singapore

New Zealand

All Other Countries & Territories

Other Regions

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

All Other Countries & Territories

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Romania

Czech Republic

Hungary

All Other Countries

Africa / Middle East

/ Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Egypt

Iraq

Nigeria

South Africa

Israel

United Arab Emirates

All Other Countries & Territories

Chapter 5: Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories

bioMerieux

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin

Grifols S.A.

Hologic

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings

QIAGEN

Quidel Corporation

Roche Holding

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

