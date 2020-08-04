World Influenza Diagnostics Market 2020-2024 with Profiles of Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Biocartis Group NV, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin Spa and Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Influenza Diagnostics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The influenza diagnostics market is poised to grow by $ 1.32 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. This report on the influenza diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for POCT and the rising focus on the prevention of pandemic influenza.



The influenza diagnostics market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



This study identifies the rising approvals for influenza diagnostic products as one of the prime reasons driving the influenza diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, a surge in the number of genetic characterization studies on influenza virus and rising adoption of rapid diagnostic products in physician office laboratories will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The influenza diagnostics market covers the following areas:

Influenza diagnostics market sizing

Influenza diagnostics market forecast

Influenza diagnostics market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading influenza diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Biocartis Group NV, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin Spa, GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Quidel Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the influenza diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Academic and research centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Home care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Point-of-care testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Immunodiagnostics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Molecular diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

bioMrieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Quidel Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

