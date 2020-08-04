World Influenza Diagnostics Market 2020-2024 with Profiles of Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Biocartis Group NV, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin Spa and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Aug 04, 2020, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Influenza Diagnostics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The influenza diagnostics market is poised to grow by $ 1.32 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. This report on the influenza diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for POCT and the rising focus on the prevention of pandemic influenza.
The influenza diagnostics market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the rising approvals for influenza diagnostic products as one of the prime reasons driving the influenza diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, a surge in the number of genetic characterization studies on influenza virus and rising adoption of rapid diagnostic products in physician office laboratories will lead to sizable demand in the market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The influenza diagnostics market covers the following areas:
- Influenza diagnostics market sizing
- Influenza diagnostics market forecast
- Influenza diagnostics market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading influenza diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Biocartis Group NV, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin Spa, GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Quidel Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the influenza diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Academic and research centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Home care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Point-of-care testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Immunodiagnostics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Molecular diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- bioMrieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Quidel Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vitahy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets