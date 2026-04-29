WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES NAMES MIKE VINER AS NEW SURETY PRACTICE LEADER

ISELIN, N.J., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), one of the largest insurance brokerages in the U.S., announced today that Mike Viner has joined as the new head of its surety practice. In this role, Viner will spearhead strategic initiatives to accelerate growth and market expansion, and partner closely with World's carrier partners to expand capabilities and deliver exceptional outcomes for clients.

"We are delighted to have Mike join the team and lead the surety practice through its next phase of growth," said John Newell, CEO of World. "His experience developing sales strategies and supporting sales teams with complex surety program design will help our advisors bring even more solutions to our clients."

"World has an exceptional surety practice, and I am excited to continue building out its capabilities," said Mike Viner, head of World's surety practice. "I enjoy working with our sales teams to innovate solutions and support their clients' challenges."

With more than 20 years of experience, Viner brings a wealth of experience across underwriting, surety relationship management and business development for both domestic and international accounts. Prior to World, he was the senior vice president at Cross Surety where he played a key role in building the surety operation while driving market opportunities and overall strategy. Prior to that he held senior leadership roles at Willis and Hilb Rogal & Hobbs.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 230 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC