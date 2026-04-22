Baldon Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Baldon Insurance Group ("Baldon") of Patchogue, NY on January 1, 2026. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed

Baldon was established in 2000, and over the past two decades they have built a strong reputation in New York's commercial insurance market especially among hospitality operators, real estate investors and construction-focused businesses.

"At Baldon Insurance Group, our mission is simple: to deliver tailored insurance solutions that protect our clients' businesses and assets while providing the highest level of service and support," says Tom Donahue, Owner, Baldon Insurance Group. "We are committed to building lasting partnerships with each of our clients, helping them navigate risk, secure optimal coverage, and thrive in their industries. We are happy to be joining World, a company that has a wide variety of products and services we can now offer to our clients."

"I'd like to extend a warm welcome to Baldon," says Rich Eknoian, Executive Chairman and Founder of World. "It's great to have them join the World family. Baldon is known for solving complex insurance challenges and they strive to provide businesses with security and peace of mind so they can grow and succeed. They will be a great addition to our team."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World on the transaction. Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP provided legal counsel to Baldon, and ABC advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC