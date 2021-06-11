World International Health Insurance (IPMI) Market Overview Report 2021: Tele-health, AI and Other New Technology will Change how Insurers, Brokers and Customers Interact

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Health Insurance (IPMI) 2021: Volume One - Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

International health insurance for expats, third country nationals, domestic nationals and global nomads is a three -volume package updated in 2021 with more companies and more countries.

There are 80 million expatriates, 5 million international students, 4 million temporary foreign workers, and 18 million high net worth individuals of which 2.7 million are ultra high net worth. All these are targets for international private medical insurance.

Expats and local workers of global companies and HNW individuals may no longer have the option of flying home or another country for medical treatment so may have to rely on local healthcare.



Global insurers have national and international healthcare networks that have a better capability for telemedicine than local insurers.

In almost every country the state healthcare network is under never before experienced pressure so access to private healthcare is increasingly essential. In some countries, expats will be at the back of the queue for state healthcare. In some countries, even access to private healthcare may be strained and hospitals may have to prioritise healthcare for long-term partners such as insurance companies over one-time private patients.

An increasing number of insurers are moving from being health insurers to healthcare providers protected by health insurance. With a linked move to Artificial Intelligence and teleconsultation, the world of IPMI is changing.

The fragile and volatile state of global stock markets is of concern to insurers who may already be vulnerable while offering opportunities to potential buyers of insurers and health insurance books of business. The environment for mergers and acquisitions among health insurers remains favourable as they continue to seek out diversification and growth opportunities.

Overview:

The global demand for health insurance is rising fast

There are opportunities for health insurers and brokers

The numbers of expatriates are rising and will increase

IPMI and PMI are no longer separate

Locals, students, NGO workers and travellers need cover

Many countries have made health insurance compulsory

Healthcare and health insurance are becoming intertwined

Top up cover and micro health have massive potential

Tele-health, AI and other new technology will change how insurers, brokers and customers interact

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Overview

Growth of need for IPM

Health insurance definitions

Expatriate definitions

Voluntary health insurance

Why IPMI and PMI are no longer separate

Social and technological disruption

Duty of care

Why insurers are moving into IPMI

The changing insurance ecosystem

Customer centricity

Blockchain

Emerging markets

Belt and Road initiative

Middle East and North Africa outlook

and outlook Asian health

IPMI must cover more than insurance

The future

Merging health insurance and healthcare

Swiss Re forecast

Changing how we work

Ageing workforce

Health insurance for older workers

Global mobility changes

2. International Health Insurance Numbers

Global premium figures

Onshoring and offshoring

Premium retention in countries

Premiums and local taxes

Local partnerships

Muddying the waters

It is not health insurance

3. Health insurance

Compulsory health insurance

Compulsory travel health insurance

Health insurance market potential

Global medical price trends

Health insurance pricing trends

Global health insurance costs and trends

Health insurance and universal healthcare global health benefits

Digital transformation

Dental and vision care

4. Healthcare

Health at a Glance Europe 2019

Global healthcare

Healthcare in 2040

Future health, care and wellbeing by 2040Re-Opening the World - Life After COVIDUniversal healthcare

Health at a glance in LatAm and CaribbeaHealthcare in UAE

5. International Health Insurance Market

Buying the market overseas

Distribution

Healthcare or health insurance

History

Market potential

Hospitals offering health insurance

Numbers of insurers

Insurance companies

Latin American healthcare potential

Lloyd's of London

Lloyds' brokers

Managing general agents

Third party administrators

Insurance brokers

Financial advisors

Insurance agents

Banks

Health insurance trade bodies

Health insurance comparison sites

Micro-insurance

Mobile devices

Self- insurance

Smartphones

Social media

Videos

6. International Health Insurance Products

Cover

International insurance versus domestic insurance

IPMI in 2021

7. Expatriate numbers

Expatriate figures

Global numbers of expatriates

Global population

Expatriates, migrants and refugees

Global mobility

Expatriate population as % of the worldwide population

Expatriate or international migrant

International students

Migrant workers

Cross border workers

Digital nomads

Diasporas

Migration and health

8. Customers

Target markets for insurers

What is an expatriate?

Expatriate characteristics

Expatriate salaries and benefits

Buyers

Dependants

Emerging markets middle class

Generation Y

High net worth

How people choose the international health insurance

Indian companies

Maritime

Mining

More than one product

Music industry

NGOs

Need

Oil and gas

Older workers

Overseas employees need support

Pilots

Questions potential customers ask

Retirees

Self-employed

Short assignments

Short-term cover

Singles

Students

Target ages

Teachers

Wealthy expatriates

Who can be covered?

Why companies buy it

Why individuals buy it

Why needs are changing

Why not just buy cover locally

Women

9. The product

Addiction treatment

Admitted policies

Apps

Big data

Budget covers

Cancer

Chatbots

Choice of cover or set packages

Claims

Compliance with local law

Co-payments

Critical illness

Currency

Danger zones

Diabetes treatment

Diaspora insurance

Duty of care

Emergency assistance

Emergency evacuation

European Air Medical Institute

Fertility treatment

Fraud

Funeral plans

Global cover

Helplines

Income protection

Insurers rethink of health insurance

International medical accreditation

Medical evacuation and repatriation

Medical tourism and insurance

Medical travel insurance

Mental health

Micro health insurance

Obesity treatment

Organ transplants

Passive war

Political risks

Pricing

Price regulation

Pricing on group schemes

Private repatriation

Risk management

Second medical opinion

Security and travel advice

Takaful

Takaful health

Telehealth

Term life

Top-up covers

Trauma

Travel insurance

Underwriting

Virtual doctors

War risks

Wearables

10. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qekhnp

