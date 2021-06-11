World International Health Insurance (IPMI) Market Overview Report 2021: Tele-health, AI and Other New Technology will Change how Insurers, Brokers and Customers Interact
Jun 11, 2021
International health insurance for expats, third country nationals, domestic nationals and global nomads is a three -volume package updated in 2021 with more companies and more countries.
There are 80 million expatriates, 5 million international students, 4 million temporary foreign workers, and 18 million high net worth individuals of which 2.7 million are ultra high net worth. All these are targets for international private medical insurance.
Expats and local workers of global companies and HNW individuals may no longer have the option of flying home or another country for medical treatment so may have to rely on local healthcare.
Global insurers have national and international healthcare networks that have a better capability for telemedicine than local insurers.
In almost every country the state healthcare network is under never before experienced pressure so access to private healthcare is increasingly essential. In some countries, expats will be at the back of the queue for state healthcare. In some countries, even access to private healthcare may be strained and hospitals may have to prioritise healthcare for long-term partners such as insurance companies over one-time private patients.
An increasing number of insurers are moving from being health insurers to healthcare providers protected by health insurance. With a linked move to Artificial Intelligence and teleconsultation, the world of IPMI is changing.
The fragile and volatile state of global stock markets is of concern to insurers who may already be vulnerable while offering opportunities to potential buyers of insurers and health insurance books of business. The environment for mergers and acquisitions among health insurers remains favourable as they continue to seek out diversification and growth opportunities.
Overview:
- The global demand for health insurance is rising fast
- There are opportunities for health insurers and brokers
- The numbers of expatriates are rising and will increase
- IPMI and PMI are no longer separate
- Locals, students, NGO workers and travellers need cover
- Many countries have made health insurance compulsory
- Healthcare and health insurance are becoming intertwined
- Top up cover and micro health have massive potential
- Tele-health, AI and other new technology will change how insurers, brokers and customers interact
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Overview
- Growth of need for IPM
- Health insurance definitions
- Expatriate definitions
- Voluntary health insurance
- Why IPMI and PMI are no longer separate
- Social and technological disruption
- Duty of care
- Why insurers are moving into IPMI
- The changing insurance ecosystem
- Customer centricity
- Blockchain
- Emerging markets
- Belt and Road initiative
- Middle East and North Africa outlook
- Asian health
- IPMI must cover more than insurance
- The future
- Merging health insurance and healthcare
- Swiss Re forecast
- Changing how we work
- Ageing workforce
- Health insurance for older workers
- Global mobility changes
2. International Health Insurance Numbers
- Global premium figures
- Onshoring and offshoring
- Premium retention in countries
- Premiums and local taxes
- Local partnerships
- Muddying the waters
- It is not health insurance
3. Health insurance
- Compulsory health insurance
- Compulsory travel health insurance
- Health insurance market potential
- Global medical price trends
- Health insurance pricing trends
- Global health insurance costs and trends
- Health insurance and universal healthcare global health benefits
- Digital transformation
- Dental and vision care
4. Healthcare
- Health at a Glance Europe 2019
- Global healthcare
- Healthcare in 2040
- Future health, care and wellbeing by 2040Re-Opening the World - Life After COVIDUniversal healthcare
- Health at a glance in LatAm and CaribbeaHealthcare in UAE
5. International Health Insurance Market
- Buying the market overseas
- Distribution
- Healthcare or health insurance
- History
- Market potential
- Hospitals offering health insurance
- Numbers of insurers
- Insurance companies
- Latin American healthcare potential
- Lloyd's of London
- Lloyds' brokers
- Managing general agents
- Third party administrators
- Insurance brokers
- Financial advisors
- Insurance agents
- Banks
- Health insurance trade bodies
- Health insurance comparison sites
- Micro-insurance
- Mobile devices
- Self- insurance
- Smartphones
- Social media
- Videos
6. International Health Insurance Products
- Cover
- International insurance versus domestic insurance
- IPMI in 2021
7. Expatriate numbers
- Expatriate figures
- Global numbers of expatriates
- Global population
- Expatriates, migrants and refugees
- Global mobility
- Expatriate population as % of the worldwide population
- Expatriate or international migrant
- International students
- Migrant workers
- Cross border workers
- Digital nomads
- Diasporas
- Migration and health
8. Customers
- Target markets for insurers
- What is an expatriate?
- Expatriate characteristics
- Expatriate salaries and benefits
- Buyers
- Dependants
- Emerging markets middle class
- Generation Y
- High net worth
- How people choose the international health insurance
- Indian companies
- Maritime
- Mining
- More than one product
- Music industry
- NGOs
- Need
- Oil and gas
- Older workers
- Overseas employees need support
- Pilots
- Questions potential customers ask
- Retirees
- Self-employed
- Short assignments
- Short-term cover
- Singles
- Students
- Target ages
- Teachers
- Wealthy expatriates
- Who can be covered?
- Why companies buy it
- Why individuals buy it
- Why needs are changing
- Why not just buy cover locally
- Women
9. The product
- Addiction treatment
- Admitted policies
- Apps
- Big data
- Budget covers
- Cancer
- Chatbots
- Choice of cover or set packages
- Claims
- Compliance with local law
- Co-payments
- Critical illness
- Currency
- Danger zones
- Diabetes treatment
- Diaspora insurance
- Duty of care
- Emergency assistance
- Emergency evacuation
- European Air Medical Institute
- Fertility treatment
- Fraud
- Funeral plans
- Global cover
- Helplines
- Income protection
- Insurers rethink of health insurance
- International medical accreditation
- Medical evacuation and repatriation
- Medical tourism and insurance
- Medical travel insurance
- Mental health
- Micro health insurance
- Obesity treatment
- Organ transplants
- Passive war
- Political risks
- Pricing
- Price regulation
- Pricing on group schemes
- Private repatriation
- Risk management
- Second medical opinion
- Security and travel advice
- Takaful
- Takaful health
- Telehealth
- Term life
- Top-up covers
- Trauma
- Travel insurance
- Underwriting
- Virtual doctors
- War risks
- Wearables
10. Conclusion
