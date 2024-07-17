World Investment Advisors Acquires Boston Harbor Wealth Advisors

$3.5 billion firm joins World to expand its growth strategy and enhance its offering to advisors and clients

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial advisory firm World Investment Advisors LLC (World), formerly Pensionmark, announced today that it has acquired Boston Harbor Wealth Advisors, LLC (BHWA), an independent financial services firm located in Westborough, Mass. Specializing in comprehensive financial planning and goal-oriented investment management for individuals, families and businesses, BHWA has over $3.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), 76 team members, and 15 offices across the Northeast and Ohio.

The partnership combines BHWA's strong leadership, desirable geographical locations and industry-leading capabilities with World's centralized support model, multi-custodian offering, modern tech stack and lead generation resources. BHWA advisors will benefit from comprehensive tools and systems to help grow their businesses, along with best-in-class solutions to offer their clients.

"We are delighted to welcome the Boston Harbor team to the World family. In addition to an incredible group of financial advisors, we are fortunate to be adding premier leadership and team members that will prove invaluable for our advisors, clients and ongoing acquisition growth strategy," said Troy Hammond, CEO of World Investment Advisors. "This partnership further solidifies World as the destination of choice for growth-focused advisory firms."

"Our partnership with World enables us to enhance and expand our existing acquisition strategy and provides a tremendous opportunity for our advisors and clients," said Matthew Davis, CEO of BHWA. "Having World's backing will significantly increase our effectiveness as we expand our recruiting efforts in the RIA space with a more robust and competitive offering for advisors."

This is World Investment Advisors' third acquisition in the past nine months and its second with more than $3 billion in AUM. Underscoring its commitment to wealth management, World Investment Advisors now has $11.5 billion in total wealth AUM, comprising 64% of overall firm revenue.

BHWA was represented by DeVoe & Company, a leading consulting firm and investment bank to RIAs.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance and financial services organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 195 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com .

About World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors, formerly Pensionmark Financial Group, is a network of more than 350 advisors and staff across more than 65 U.S. locations with thousands of retirement plan and wealth management clients. The World Investment Advisors network of professionals includes wealth management, defined contribution, defined benefit, terminal funding, not-for-profit, and executive/deferred compensation specialists. For more information please visit www.worldadvisors.com .

Advisory services offered by World Investment Advisors, LLC. Securities offered by Pensionmark Securities, LLC. World Investment Advisors, LLC is affiliated through common ownership with Pensionmark Securities, LLC.

About Boston Harbor Wealth Advisors LLC

Boston Harbor Wealth Advisors is headquartered in Westborough, Mass., and is an independent financial services practice whose advisors specialize in financial planning and investment management. With more than $3.5 billion in assets under management, and 15 offices throughout the Northeast and Ohio, the 76-person team is comprised of financial advisors, client service professionals and operations specialists. For more information, please visit www.bostonharborwealth.com .

Contact: Donald Cutler, [email protected]

SOURCE World Investment Advisors