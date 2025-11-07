World Investment Advisors Welcomes TCG Wealth Management

Acquisition of $140 million, Nashua, NH–based firm focused on HNW families, business owners, and non-profits expands World's New England footprint

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial advisory firm World Investment Advisors, LLC ("World") announced today the acquisition of TCG Wealth Management ("TCG"), a Nashua, New Hampshire–based wealth management firm overseeing approximately $140 million in client assets. TCG will join Boston Harbor Wealth Advisors ("BHWA"), a branch of World.

Managing Director Michael Cerato founded TCG in 1994, and Vice President James Abagis joined the firm ten years later. Together with Client Service Manager Melanie Lavigne, the trio has built the business serving families, business owners, and non-profits across New England.

"Michael, James, and Melanie have built a practice that exemplifies discipline, personalization, and long-term relationships," said Edward Walters, President of World Investment Advisors. "Their culture and commitment to clients make them a natural fit for World as we continue expanding across New England. We are also pleased to see the growth of our Boston Harbor team through the addition of such a respected firm."

For more than three decades, TCG has built its reputation by delivering high-touch service to clients across New England. The firm is known for its tactical investment philosophy, focusing on the actual message of the markets rather than focusing on short-term emotion when constructing and managing portfolios.

Before launching TCG, Cerato held senior roles at Wells Fargo, First Albany, and Moseley Securities. He graduated magna cum laude from Southern New Hampshire University, where he lettered in both hockey and lacrosse. He remains active in Nashua through board service, volunteer leadership, and coaching youth sports.

"Joining World gives us access to broader investment platforms, advanced technology and operational support while letting us stay true to our fiduciary values," Cerato said. "Our regional and personal connection with Boston Harbor Wealth Advisors was also crucial to our decision to join World. Their integrity, culture and client-service philosophy mirror our own, confirming this was the right choice for our clients and our team."

TCG will continue serving clients under its existing brand while gaining the benefits of World's national scale and resources. The addition reinforces World's commitment to working with experienced advisors to create flexible succession strategies that maximize practice value and align with each team's long-term vision.

"With TCG joining our Boston-based team, we're building momentum in New England, proving that advisors can pursue growth without sacrificing culture," Walters added. "Together, we will broaden capabilities, strengthen our regional presence and work with one another to deliver an even higher level of service to end clients."

