World Investment Advisors Names Bill Altman Head of Technology Strategy

Altman brings more than 20 years of senior IT leadership experience across wealth management, digital media and broadcasting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial advisory firm World Investment Advisors, LLC (World) announced today that technology veteran Bill Altman has joined the firm as Head of Technology Strategy.

In this role, Altman will lead the design and execution of World's enterprise technology roadmap, focused on empowering advisors with innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, deepen client relationships, and accelerate growth. His near-term priorities include integrating next-generation tools into the advisor ecosystem, strengthening data-driven insights, and scaling the firm's digital infrastructure to support long-term expansion.

"Technology has become central to the wealth management experience, shaping how advisors deliver personalized, exceptional services to their clients," said Troy Hammond, CEO of World Investment Advisors. "Bill's proven leadership and vision will ensure we continue to innovate, giving our advisors the capabilities they need to grow their practices while delivering lasting value to clients."

Altman joins World with more than two decades of senior information technology leadership experience. Most recently, he was an Executive Director at Hightower Advisors, where he oversaw Salesforce development and enterprise platform integrations for more than 120 RIA offices nationwide.

His career spans industries including wealth management, digital media, and broadcasting. He has held senior leadership positions at GiveCentral.org, Graham Media Group and Fox Television Stations, where he spearheaded digital transformation initiatives and managed large-scale technology operations.

"I am excited to join World at such a pivotal moment in its evolution," said Altman. "The firm's impressive trajectory is a direct result of its commitment to empowering advisors with industry-leading solutions across the entire business. I look forward to building on that foundation by delivering innovative tools, platforms and insights that help advisors grow stronger practices and serve clients at the highest level."

About World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors, formerly Pensionmark Financial Group, is a network of more than 630 advisors and staff across more than 100+ U.S. locations with thousands of retirement plan and wealth management clients. The World Investment Advisors network of professionals includes wealth management, defined contribution, defined benefit, terminal funding, not-for-profit, and executive/deferred compensation specialists. For more information, please visit www.worldadvisors.com .

Advisory services offered by World Investment Advisors, LLC. Securities offered by Pensionmark Securities, LLC. World Investment Advisors, LLC is affiliated through common ownership with Pensionmark Securities, LLC.

Media Contact

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

424-317-4864

[email protected]

SOURCE World Investment Advisors