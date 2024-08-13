World Investment Advisors Names Kevin Ryan As Chief Financial Officer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Investment Advisors, a leading financial advisory firm and the financial services division of World Insurance Associates LLC (World), announced today that it has named Kevin Ryan as chief financial officer. In this role, Ryan will be responsible for the financial management of the firm and partner with its businesses to manage capital allocation, support growth initiatives and manage and mitigate risk. He will report to Troy Hammond, World Investment Advisors' chief executive officer and become a member of the firm's executive team.

"Kevin has a proven track record of delivering sustained shareholder value, managing complicated M&A transactions and developing and implementing operational efficiencies," Hammond said. "His diverse background and expertise within the financial management realm will prove advantageous for our next phase of growth. We are thrilled to have him join the team."

Ryan's addition to the team follows World Investment Advisors rebranding from Pensionmark in July. Today, the firm supports over $55 billion in assets across its institutional and wealth management segments. In the last two years, the wealth management division has grown from $1 billion in assets under management to $11.5 billion. More than 60% of the firm's revenues are fee-based.

Ryan has 24 years of financial management and executive experience. He also has an extensive M&A background, including industry operating experience for private equity-owned institutions along with enterprise-grade capital management capabilities to support World Investment Advisors' aggressive organic and acquisition growth goals.

Before joining the firm, he was CFO of Xactus, a leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry.

"Joining WIA during this time of exponential growth and innovation is very exciting," Ryan said. "I look forward to driving the overall financial strategy while partnering with the broader team to build on our market momentum and revenue growth."

Ryan holds an M.B.A. from Carnegie Mellon University and a B.S. in Accounting from Cabrini University. He previously held his CPA license. Ryan will be based out of Philadelphia.

About World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors, formerly Pensionmark Financial Group, is a network of more than 350 advisors and staff across more than 65 U.S. locations with thousands of retirement plan and wealth management clients. The World Investment Advisors network of professionals includes wealth management, defined contribution, defined benefit, terminal funding, not-for-profit, and executive/deferred compensation specialists. For more information please visit www.worldadvisors.com .

Advisory services offered by World Investment Advisors, LLC. Securities offered by Pensionmark Securities, LLC. World Investment Advisors, LLC is affiliated through common ownership with Pensionmark Securities, LLC.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance and financial services organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 200 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

