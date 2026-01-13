World Investment Advisors Names Tyler Mahoney Chief Financial Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth

Veteran strategic finance executive joins division of World Insurance Associates with more than 20 years of experience supporting growth and organizational transformation in wealth management industry

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Investment Advisors ('the firm'), a leading financial advisory firm and division of World Insurance Associates LLC (World), today announced that Tyler Mahoney has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Mahoney will oversee financial strategy, capital planning and operating discipline to support World Investment Advisors growth initiatives and acquisition activity.

Mahoney brings more than 20 years of strategic experience leading finance teams and partnering with executive leadership across complex service businesses. Her background includes guiding organizations through periods of accelerated growth and transaction activity.

Throughout her career, she has worked closely with boards to support disciplined expansion and integration efforts, while building high-performing teams, strengthening financial controls and delivering clear, board-level reporting structures that support effective enterprise-wide decision making.

"Tyler's proven experience in transformation, M&A and strategic finance makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Ed Walters, President of World Investment Advisors. "Her ability to connect financial insights to vision and execution will be instrumental as we continue to grow."

Before joining World Investment Advisors, Mahoney served as Senior Vice President of Channel Strategy and Operations at Osaic. Before that, she was Chief Financial Officer at Lincoln Financial Network, where she led M&A processes, improved financial systems and advanced operational efficiency.

Mahoney holds an MBA in Health Care Administration from Indiana Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree in Business, Finance and Economics from Olivet Nazarene University.

Renae Flanders, Chief Financial Officer of World Insurance Associates, the firm's parent company, added: "Tyler brings forward-thinking leadership and deep financial acumen that align perfectly with our business goals. Her collaborative approach and track record of value creation will help strengthen our financial foundation and empower our next phase of growth."

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance and financial services organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 195 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

About World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors is a network of more than 350 advisors and staff across more than 100 U.S. locations with thousands of retirement plan and wealth management clients. The World Investments network of professionals includes wealth management, defined contribution, defined benefit, terminal funding, not-for-profit, and executive/deferred compensation specialists. For more information, please visit www.worldadvisors.com.

Advisory services offered by World Investment Advisors, LLC. Securities offered by World Investments, LLC. (Member FINRA/SIPC). World Investment Advisors, LLC is affiliated through common ownership with World Investments, LLC.

Media Contact

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

424-317-4864

[email protected]

SOURCE World Investment Advisors