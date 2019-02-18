World IoT Markets Markets & Forecasts Report 2019: Overriding Trends and Changes Taking Place, 2014-2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World IoT Markets - Markets & Forecasts up to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the IoT market around the globe.

It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation. Its examination of market trends in 14 major verticals is enriched by volume forecasts up to 2022 by five geographical areas and by six technologies.



These forecasts up to 2022 by region, access technology and vertical cover:

Installed base of IoT objects (million units)

Installed base of different vertical markets (million units)

Installed base of different access networking technologies (million units).

Verticals:

Agriculture

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Logistics

Manufacturing Industry

Retail/Commerce

Security

Smart city

Smart home

Transport

Utilities

Wellness/sports

Technologies:

Cellular

Cellular IoT

Wired

Wireless

Satellite

LPWA

Covered markets:

World consolidated

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Africa - Middle East

- France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

China

Japan

Canada

USA

Brazil

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology

2.1. Scope: Verticals and applications

2.2. Overall market sizing methodology



3. Underlying technologies

3.1. Wired technologies

3.2. Standardised technologies

3.3. Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) technologies

3.4. LPWA: Are there too many players for this promising IoT market?

3.5. Cellular technologies

3.6. IoT specific networking technologies over cellular networks

3.7. Will LPWA compete with LTE IoT versions?

3.8. Coming soon 5G

3.9. Timeline will also be key

3.10. Ongoing standardisation

3.11. Middleware: ongoing standardisation



4. Vertical market development

4.1. Automotive

4.2. Utilities

4.3. Security

4.4. Consumer electronics

4.5. Healthcare

4.6. Transport

4.7. Retail/Commerce

4.8. Agriculture

4.9. Livestock/pets

4.10. Wellness

4.11. Smart city

4.12. Smart home

4.13. Manufacturing industry

4.14. Logistics



5. Market sizing

5.1. IoT market enjoying tremendous growth

5.2. By 2022, multiple access technologies in use

