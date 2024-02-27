World Jai-Alai League Announces Exclusive Sports Drink Partnership with Berri Fit®

News provided by

World Jai-Alai League

27 Feb, 2024, 08:42 ET

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Jai-Alai League announces its partnership with Berri Organics to offer Berri Fit® as the league's official sports drink sponsor, a partnership that brings a refreshing twist to the league's commitment to excellence and well-being.

"Berri Fit® scores big by providing our athletes with a winning hydration strategy," said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League. "It's the perfect blend for peak performance, just simple ingredients to keep our players ready to conquer the court and make every match a success!"

Continue Reading
World Jai-Alai League
World Jai-Alai League

Berri Organics is a company dedicated to fostering healthier lifestyles through its innovative products such as organic sports drinks, including the acclaimed Berri Fit®, known for its natural ingredients and refreshing taste. Aside from its delightful taste, Berri Fit® brings a plethora of benefits to the World Jai-Alai League's athletes. Packed with organic ingredients, Berri Fit® drinks are carefully crafted to enhance hydration, replenish electrolytes and support overall well-being.

"We are delighted to present Berri Fit® as the official sports drink sponsor of the World Jai Alai League," said Jerome Tse, chief executive officer at Berri Organics. "We couldn't be more excited to have our organic sports drinks support the performance and holistic health of WJAL's exceptional athletes. Together, we will create a future where passion for sports converges with commitment to well-being."

WJAL matches are viewable during the competitive season on ESPN+, Jai-Alai TV (www.jaialai.live), via the Jai-Alai app and at www.watchjaialai.com. Battle Court matches are available on DraftKings and BetRivers for wagering in 17 states including Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

About World Jai-Alai League
The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) is dedicated to revitalizing the world's fastest ball sport by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans across the globe. For more information, go to www.battlecourtjaialai.com. The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton in Miami located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave.

SOURCE World Jai-Alai League

Also from this source

Mister Red, Latest South Florida Personality to Join the World Jai-Alai League List of Owners

Mister Red, Latest South Florida Personality to Join the World Jai-Alai League List of Owners

Alexander Arias, also known as Mister Red, is the latest South Florida personality to join the list of notable owners championing the world's fastest ...
Spring 2024 Battle Court Season Draft Unveils Expansion Team and Fresh Realignment of Team Owners

Spring 2024 Battle Court Season Draft Unveils Expansion Team and Fresh Realignment of Team Owners

The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) recently held its Battle Court Spring 2024 Season Draft on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The Draft event unveiled the player...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.