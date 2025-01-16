World Jai-Alai League Rolls With Hard Rock Bet For Winter 2025 Season

MIAMI and HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Bet, Florida's only legal sportsbook, is bringing jai-alai fans closer to the fronton as the World Jai Alai League (WJAL) opens its 2025 Battle Court Winter season. Through Hard Rock Bet, WJAL fans across the state of Florida will have access to an extensive range of betting options and be able to watch each match live on the app's streaming hub for a dynamic wagering-viewing experience.

"The start of a new season is always exhilarating and the addition of wagering on Hard Rock Bet only adds to the sentiment that Winter 2025 will be our best season yet," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer of the World Jai-Alai League. "We're excited to bring fans unparalleled action and engagement, both on and off the court."

Jai-Alai is among the over 20 sports available for Florida players on Hard Rock Bet's top-rated and easy-to-use mobile app, which offers fast deposits and withdrawals, daily promotions, and a free online Loyalty Rewards program. In-person wagering is also available at Hard Rock Sportsbook locations at the Seminole Tribe's casinos in Florida.

"We're excited to Roll with World Jai Alai League and the 'world's fastest ball sport' on Hard Rock Bet," said Nick Menas, Hard Rock Bet's Managing Director of Corporate Strategy. "Jai Alai is part of the fabric of Florida sports culture and as Florida's sportsbook, we're thrilled to be able to bring fans from throughout the state closer to the action on our top-rated platform."

The 2025 season promises to be a landmark one for WJAL, bringing together elite athletes and high-profile team owners who are ready to elevate jai-alai to new heights. With the return of retired NFL legend Ray Lewis, and three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem as team owners and Grammy Award-winning artist Armando Christian Pérez, aka Pitbull, as equity investor, the league continues to grow in prestige and popularity.

Starting January 20, Battle Court gamedays will be broadcast live from the Magic City Fronton, in Miami, on Mondays and Tuesdays at 5:00 p.m. ET. Friday Gamedays begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. In addition to streaming on Hard Rock Bet, matches can be viewed on the WJAL's YouTube channel called Jai-Alai Network, ESPN3, FUBO TV, and Jai-Alai TV (www.jaialai.live).

Currently, wagering on WJAL is available to Hard Rock Bet players in Florida only.

About Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet is the Seminole Tribe of Florida's sports betting platform. Operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Hard Rock Bet is Florida's only legal sportsbook. With 4.9 stars in the App Store and 4.8 stars in the Google Play Store, Hard Rock Bet is among the highest rated real money gaming apps in the market. Hard Rock Bet is available for download via iOS and Android, and can also be played on desktop via HardRock.bet.

Join us by visiting HardRock.bet and following @HardRockBet on social media for the latest betting action.

About World Jai-Alai League

The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) is dedicated to revitalizing the world's fastest ball sport by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans across the globe. The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton in Miami, located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave.

Since its inception in 2021, the World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) has remained committed to making a positive impact in South Florida. Through partnerships with local organizations and initiatives like toy cesta distributions, WJAL has donated more than $200,000 to charity, supporting causes such as the Living Donor Project, the Humane Society of Greater Miami, and the UD Foundation.

