World Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics Congress 2019: Latest Innovations and Developments - San Diego, CA, United States - October 7-9, 2019

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics World Congress 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to the SelectBIO 11th Annual Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics World Congress 2019. Bringing together researchers and industry participants from both academia and industry, this established congress now in its 11th consecutive year, will discuss the latest innovations and developments in the Lab-on-a-Chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics fields.



Presentations will explore the latest advances in the Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics Fields.

Focus at this conference will also be given to some of the many applications of Lab-on-a-Chip, from life science research to taking diagnostics to the point-of-care/point-of-need and body-on-a-chip/organs-on-a-chip. We focus on LOAC device production technologies, novel designs/technologies for manufacture, as well as the key application areas for LOAC from research to diagnostics as well as 3D-bioprinting and the convergence of microfluidics technologies with biofabrication and 3D-printing.



There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from the US, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this field from around the world.



Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent conferences to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics: Emerging Themes, Technologies and Applications 2019

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics: Technologies, Companies, and Commercialization 2019

Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Global Health 2019

Single Cells, Single Molecules & Vesicles Summit 2019

Microfluidics and Flow Chemistry 2019

Agenda:



Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics 2019: Emerging Themes, Technologies and Applications Track "A"

Developments in Materials and Microfabrication Technologies

LOAC Device Manufacturing, Standardization, and Commercialization



Microfluidic/LOAC Device Manufacturing: Technologies and Companies Showcase



New Entrants from Around the World Expand the Market Opportunities for LOAC/Microfluidics Applications

Emerging Themes and Approaches in Microfluidics/LOAC

Cell Capture of Clinically-Relevant Cellular Sub-Populations such as CTCs



Circulating Biomarkers



Droplet Microfluidics, Digital Microfluidics, Centrifugal Microfluidics



Nanofluidics



Single Cells, Single Molecules and Vesicle Studies by Microfluidics

Microfluidics/LOAC for Global Public Health and Infectious Disease Monitoring

Microfluidics/LOAC: Life Science Research Applications

Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics 2019: Companies, Emerging Technologies & Commercialization Track "B"

Developments in Materials and Microfabrication Technologies

LOAC Device Manufacturing, Standardization, and Commercialization



Microfluidic/LOAC Device Manufacturing: Technologies and Companies Showcase



New Entrants from Around the World Expand the Market Opportunities for LOAC/Microfluidics

Technology and Product-Focused Presentations from Companies in the Microfluidics and Lab-on-a- Chip Fields from Around the World

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyi8cv



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

