World Leading Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018: Focus on the Top 7 - Daimler, Volvo, MAN Truck & Bus, Scania, Iveco, PACCAR & Navistar International

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Annual Strategy Dossier - 2018 - World's 7 Leading Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers - Strategic Focus, Key Strategies & Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This annual 2018 edition of the report series analyses the Overarching Strategic Focus & Priorities and provides comprehensive insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being conceptualized, formulated & implemented by the World's 7 leading Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon as they gear up to meet the inflection in global demand for trucks.
The Global Medium and Heavy Truck market has been in the supercruise mode led by steady demand growth traction across most key markets globally, led by North America & Europe, with good capacity utilization and profitability driving momentum for fleet renewal & expansion activities. The U.S. economy has been on a solid footing with strong economic recovery along with robust freight demand & rates and transport capacity constraints boosting demand for new Class 8 trucks with the U.S. market projected to register a 30% year on year growth in new truck registrations for 2018.
Further, the proposed infrastructure development bill, outlining massive planned investments worth $1.5 trillion towards infrastructure repair and rebuilding, are likely to have tremendous potential for the industry over medium term once the modalities are thoroughly fine-tuned and if it gets the green light from the Congressional leaders. European markets, too, have been on a steady growth path over the recent years with the EU economy revving up with new MHCV truck registrations in the EU witnessing modest growth in 2017 with the same trend likely to be maintained in 2018.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 Business Snapshot & Overview - World's 7 Leading Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers
a) Founded
b) Headquartered
c) Business Segments
d) Product Portfolio
e) Revenue Base
f) Market Capitalization
g) Key Executives
h) Shareholding/Ownership Structure
Section 2 Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs
1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend
2. Revenues Split by Key Segments
3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
6. Return on Sales Trend
7. Profitability Growth Trend
8. Cash Flow from Operations
9. R&D Expenditure Trend
10. CAPEX Trend
11. Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend
Section 3 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Key Industry OEMs
Analysis Coverage:
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 4 SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 5 Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 6 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 7 Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 8 Strategic Market Outlook through 2026
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario
- Demand Outlook
- Growth Projections for the Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market through 2026
Companies Mentioned
- Daimler AG
- Volvo AB
- MAN Truck & Bus AG
- Scania AB
- Iveco S.p.A.
- PACCAR Inc.
- Navistar International Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ztzpfh/world_leading?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-leading-medium--heavy-truck-manufacturers-annual-strategy-dossier-2018-focus-on-the-top-7---daimler-volvo-man-truck--bus-scania--iveco-paccar--navistar-international-300656436.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article