World Leading Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018: Focus on the Top 7 - Daimler, Volvo, MAN Truck & Bus, Scania, Iveco, PACCAR & Navistar International

This annual 2018 edition of the report series analyses the Overarching Strategic Focus & Priorities and provides comprehensive insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being conceptualized, formulated & implemented by the World's 7 leading Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon as they gear up to meet the inflection in global demand for trucks.

The Global Medium and Heavy Truck market has been in the supercruise mode led by steady demand growth traction across most key markets globally, led by North America & Europe, with good capacity utilization and profitability driving momentum for fleet renewal & expansion activities. The U.S. economy has been on a solid footing with strong economic recovery along with robust freight demand & rates and transport capacity constraints boosting demand for new Class 8 trucks with the U.S. market projected to register a 30% year on year growth in new truck registrations for 2018.



Further, the proposed infrastructure development bill, outlining massive planned investments worth $1.5 trillion towards infrastructure repair and rebuilding, are likely to have tremendous potential for the industry over medium term once the modalities are thoroughly fine-tuned and if it gets the green light from the Congressional leaders. European markets, too, have been on a steady growth path over the recent years with the EU economy revving up with new MHCV truck registrations in the EU witnessing modest growth in 2017 with the same trend likely to be maintained in 2018.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 Business Snapshot & Overview - World's 7 Leading Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers



a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Product Portfolio

e) Revenue Base

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding/Ownership Structure



Section 2 Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

11. Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend



Section 3 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Key Industry OEMs



Analysis Coverage:

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 4 SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 5 Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 6 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 7 Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 8 Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook

Growth Projections for the Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market through 2026

Companies Mentioned



Daimler AG

Volvo AB

MAN Truck & Bus AG

Scania AB

Iveco S.p.A.

PACCAR Inc.

Navistar International Corporation

