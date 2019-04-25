World Leisure Boat Market, Outlook Study to 2023 - Leading Players are AB Volvo, Azimut - Benetti Group, Brunswick Corporation, Groupe Beneteau, and Yamaha Motor Co

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Leisure Boat Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The leisure boat market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.



The increasing demand for outboard powerboats will be one of the key drivers in the market growth. While outboard powerboats have always held a significant portion of the market, their demand further rose in recent years. Many boat companies offer multiple outboard engines, which makes their use in larger boats requiring more power simpler.



The preference for outboard powerboats during the forecast period is expected to rise due to the augmented benefits associated with them. Therefore, the demand for outboard powerboats will be a key volume driver for the global leisure boat market.



Technological integration in leisure boats



Technological integration in leisure boats is driving the growth of the market globally. Leisure boats are equipped with features such as digital dashboards, joystick controls, and digital throttles. The adoption of advanced technologies makes boat operations easy, thus gaining consumer confidence.



High total cost of ownership of leisure boats



The affording a leisure boat is economically not feasible for low-and mid-income families. Due to its expensive nature, the market for leisure boats is very niche in emerging economies as well. Therefore, the high total cost of ownership of leisure boats will be a key price challenge that might hinder the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



AB Volvo

Azimut - Benetti Group

Brunswick Corporation

Groupe Beneteau

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Leisure boat accessories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Leisure boat motors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Leisure boat building - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of hybrid propulsion system in leisure boats

Initiatives by government and organizations to promote leisure boating in emerging countries

Growing population of HNWI will boost the leisure boat sales

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

Azimut - Benetti Group

Brunswick Corporation

Groupe Beneteau

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

