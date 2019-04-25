World Leisure Boat Market, Outlook Study to 2023 - Leading Players are AB Volvo, Azimut - Benetti Group, Brunswick Corporation, Groupe Beneteau, and Yamaha Motor Co
Apr 25, 2019, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Leisure Boat Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The leisure boat market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.
The increasing demand for outboard powerboats will be one of the key drivers in the market growth. While outboard powerboats have always held a significant portion of the market, their demand further rose in recent years. Many boat companies offer multiple outboard engines, which makes their use in larger boats requiring more power simpler.
The preference for outboard powerboats during the forecast period is expected to rise due to the augmented benefits associated with them. Therefore, the demand for outboard powerboats will be a key volume driver for the global leisure boat market.
Technological integration in leisure boats
Technological integration in leisure boats is driving the growth of the market globally. Leisure boats are equipped with features such as digital dashboards, joystick controls, and digital throttles. The adoption of advanced technologies makes boat operations easy, thus gaining consumer confidence.
High total cost of ownership of leisure boats
The affording a leisure boat is economically not feasible for low-and mid-income families. Due to its expensive nature, the market for leisure boats is very niche in emerging economies as well. Therefore, the high total cost of ownership of leisure boats will be a key price challenge that might hinder the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- AB Volvo
- Azimut - Benetti Group
- Brunswick Corporation
- Groupe Beneteau
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Leisure boat accessories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Leisure boat motors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Leisure boat building - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of hybrid propulsion system in leisure boats
- Initiatives by government and organizations to promote leisure boating in emerging countries
- Growing population of HNWI will boost the leisure boat sales
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Volvo
- Azimut - Benetti Group
- Brunswick Corporation
- Groupe Beneteau
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
