World Light Tower Market Set to Exhibit a CAGR of 2.8% During 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Tower Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Light Types, By Fuel Types, By End-Users, By Regions, And Competitive Landscape." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Light Tower Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.

This report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going global light tower market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The market for light tower is accelerating globally due to rising safety concerns in construction sector and to prevent injuries or fatal accidents on construction sites. Night construction is extremely hazardous without the presence of proper and efficient lighting and this would increase the application of light Tower on construction sites. However, factors such as high maintenance, battery problems and inefficient supply chain, can hinder the light tower market growth globally.



Asia Pacific is the highest revenue generating region due to the presence of large number of end-user industries using light Tower, such as construction and mining industries. Along with this, the upcoming infrastructure projects coupled with government initiatives for infrastructure development, would accelerate the light tower market growth. For instance, Australia 108, China Resources Qianhai Center Tower 1, China Horoy Qianhai Guanze Office Tower 1 are few of the upcoming infrastructure projects.



Based on light types, LED lights Tower is the highest revenue generating segment due to advancement in technology, awareness about its energy efficiency and superlative fuel efficiency in comparison to metal halide lights, as they provide twice the output on the same quantity of fuel. The LED light tower are gaining popularity in several applications such as, indoor farming, commercial greenhouse, vertical farming and research, which increases the overall light tower market growth.



Markets Covered



By Light Types:

LED

Metal Halide

By Fuel Types:

Diesel

Solar

Direct

By End-users:

Construction

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

