World Market Analysis for Pet Wearables 2020-2025, Featuring Key Players Garmin, Dogtra, Fitbark and Binatone Global

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Wearable Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The key factors propelling the growth of the pet wearable market are the increase in awareness about the pet's physical and mental fitness, increasing adoption of IoT, and rise in the demand for pet monitoring and technological advancements.



The pet wearable market is gaining traction, due to the rising awareness among pet owners about their health. The increasing inclination toward the adoption of pets as companions for mental stability, fitness, and entertainment is boosting the expenditure on the well-being of pets. The rising awareness, coupled with easy availability of wearables, globally, is expected to boost the global pet wearable market.



Additionally, the use of pet wearables offers benefits, such as connecting humans to their pets, in order to track their daily activities and monitor their health using these devices. This monitoring generates data for food intake, heart, and respiratory rate and patterns, and calories burnt by pets during the day. The data generated by these devices is used for analyzing the health of pets. The aforementioned factors are boosting the adoption of pet wearables, which in turn, is propelling the growth of the market studied.



Key Market Trends



Identification and Tracking Segment, by Application, is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share



The identification and tracking segment of the pet wearable market is expected to register the largest market share over the forecast period, and is likely to record a CAGR of 10.34%.



One of the most common uses of pet wearables, such as smart collars, is tracking the whereabouts of pet animals using GPS. With the help of wearables, not only can the owners track their pets, but the devices also help other people identify pets that have strayed off and return them to their rightful owners. Owners can track the location of their pets and identify them easily within limited time, just by using their smartphones.



According to the American Humane Association, it is estimated that 10 million dogs and cats go missing or are stolen in the United States alone, each year. One in three pets is likely to become lost at some point during its life. Hence, with wearables, such as the GPS tracking device, the chances of a pet getting lost or stolen may reduce drastically. All such factors are driving the market, and are helping in the increasing usage and adoption of pet wearables by the owners, especially in the western countries.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend in the Forecast Period



North America currently dominates the pet wearable market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is expected to retain its significant market share in the pet wearable market over the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of companion animals, high disposable income, and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. The rise in awareness about pet health among pet owners, the increase in product innovation, sophisticated technology, and a high percentage of tech-savvy owners are some other significant factors driving the growth of the US pet wearable market.



Competitive Landscape



Companies, like Garmin Ltd, Dogtra, Fitbark Inc., Mars Incorporated, and Binatone Global, are expected to hold substantial market shares during the forecast period. As the pet wearable market is spreading across the developing regions, smaller companies are expected to contribute majorly to the growth of this market.





Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Awareness about Pet's Physical and Mental Fitness and Rising Adoption of IoT

4.2.2 Growth in Demand for Pet Monitoring

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Battery Life Issues of Devices

4.3.2 High Cost of Products

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.2 By Technology

5.3 By Application

5.4 By Animal Type

5.5 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Latsen Technology Limited (Pawfit)

6.1.2 Tractive

6.1.3 FitBark Inc.

6.1.4 Garmin Ltd

6.1.5 KYON

6.1.6 Loc8tor Ltd

6.1.7 Dogtra

6.1.8 PetPace Ltd

6.1.9 Mars Incorporated (Whistle Labs Inc.)



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xyhbo1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

