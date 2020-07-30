World Market for Personal Care Wipes Market 2020 - Rising Adoption of Biodegradable Personal Care Wipes

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Care Wipes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type; Distribution Channel; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal care wipes market was valued at US$ 10,843.67 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 16,914.56 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2027.



Based on type, the personal care wipes market is categorized into baby, facial and cosmetic, hand and body, flushable and others. In 2018, the baby personal care wipes segment dominated the market. An increasing rate of childbirth, rising population of working women, coupled with modernization in healthcare practices, are the key factors propelling the demand for baby personal care wipes globally. The shift towards healthy lifestyle and rising focus towards sanitation and well-being of babies has, further, driven the demand for antibacterial wipes for personal care applications. Based on distribution channel, the personal care wipes market is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, online, commercial and industrial and others.



Geographically, the personal care wipes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East &Africa. North America held the largest share of the global personal care wipes market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This dominance is attributed to the rising concerns related to personal hygiene in the region. The US held a larger share of the North America personal care wipes as it has a larger population and are the most developed economies spurring the growth of the customer goods industry. North America is an attractive market categorized by the increasing demand for personal care wipes. The growing customer awareness regarding personal hygiene backed by purchasing power to buy high priced products is positively impacting the growth of personal care wipes market.



Some of the major key players operating in the global personal care wipes market include Body Wipe Company, Diamond Wipes International, Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corporation, La Fresh, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Rockline Industries, Unicharm International, and among others. The major players in the personal care wipes market are focused on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, business planning and strategy, and product launch, to increase the geographical presence and consumer base globally.



