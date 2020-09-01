World Market for Polyethyleneimine 2020-2025 - Increasing Demand from Applications in Detergents and Water Treatment Chemicals

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyethyleneimine Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for polyethyleneimine is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

Major factor driving the market studied is increasing demand from applications in detergents and water treatment chemicals and growing usage in adhesives & sealants applications. On the flipside, stringent environmental regulations and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is hindering the growth of the market. The global polyethyleneimine market is consolidated with the presence of both international and domestic players in the market.



Market Highlights

Polyethyleneimine-Nano silica composites, a low-cost and promising adsorbent for CO2 capture is expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market.

Adhesives & sealants and cosmetics sectors are the dominant segments, in terms of demand, over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region dominates the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India .

Key Trends



Increasing Demand from the Adhesives & Sealants Segment

Polyethyleneimine is used as coatings or laminations in adhesive industry. The market for laminating adhesives is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth in the flexible packaging industry and the increasing demand for packaged food.

Polyethylenimine is also used as an extrusion coating primer in the adhesives industry. Extrusion coating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of greater than 5%. This will ensure stable demand for polyethyleneimine from the segment.

The residential construction growth rate estimations for 2020 for major economies such as India , China and United States are 8%, 4% and 3%, respectively. This indicates a stable demand for adhesives from the sector and, in turn, for polyethyleneimine.

The adhesives & sealants segment is expected to dominate the global polyethyleneimine market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the World Market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the dominant market for polyethyleneimine during the forecast period. This is because the region dominates the market for applications such as detergents, adhesives, water treatment chemicals, cosmetics, paper, etc.

Polyethyleneimine is used as a wet strengthening agent in pulp and paper manufacturing. Growing paper and pulp industry in countries such as China, India and the South-East Asian nations will continue to act as a driver for the market studied.

, and the South-East Asian nations will continue to act as a driver for the market studied. The market for water treatment chemicals in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the consumption of water treatment chemicals is the rising ground and surface water pollution. Polyethyleneimine is used as coagulants, flocculants and chelating agents in water treatment chemicals.

Thus, rising demand from the aforementioned applications is expected to drive the growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Applications in Detergents and Water Treatment Chemicals

4.1.2 Growing Usage in Adhesives & Sealants Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising due to the COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis



