World Market Forecasts for the Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Sector to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $143.8 billion in 2019 to $144.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $176.6 billion in 2023.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market. Africa was the smallest region in the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market.



Companies involved in the repair and maintenance of electronic equipment are using artificial intelligence (AI)-predictive analysis for increasing the quality of their services. This analysis with the use of IoT technology sensors enable the service providers to identify the critical part which has the possibility to fail and understand the current status of the components. Companies like Neuron Soundware and KONUX use AI-predictive maintenance to identify anomalies and improve the detection and identification of potential breakdown causes.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market section of the report gives context. It compares the electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market with other segments of the repair and maintenance market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Characteristics



4. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Product Analysis



5. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Supply Chain



6. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Customer Information



7. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Trends And Strategies



8. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Size And Growth



9. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Regional Analysis



10. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Segmentation



11. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



13. Western Europe Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



14. Eastern Europe Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



15. North America Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



16. South America Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



17. Middle East Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



18. Africa Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



19. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



21. Market Background: Repair and Maintenance Market





Companies Mentioned





Apple Inc

Qualcomm Inc

Wireless Communications

Verizon Wireless

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqut4j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

