World Market Outlook for the IoT Managed Services Market - Network IoT Managed Services in the USA is Forecast to Surpass $10 billion by 2025

IoT managed services are becoming increasingly popular with businesses around the world. For example, automation systems in industrial sectors, and in particular manufacturing companies, are constantly seeking greater operational efficiencies. This includes lower production downtime, lower production costs, and increased productivity, among other benefits. Managed IoT services are poised to deliver in this regard for both large corporations as well as SMB entities.



A managed IoT services provider allows businesses to implement end-to-end, commercial-ready solutions on a large scale, while also providing the flexibility to scale up or down as needed. Managed IoT services also provide organizations the ability to achieve higher levels of digital transformation and a more streamlined reach across external and internal supply chains.

Network IoT Managed Services in the USA was a $3.6 billion in 2019 and it is expected to surpass $10 billion by 2025

was a in 2019 and it is expected to surpass by 2025 Managed IoT services for the industrial segment will lead the market followed by enterprise, government, and consumer sectors

Managed security, privacy, and business data management are three of the most important strategic IoT managed services for enterprise

There is an emerging IoT infrastructure ecosystem in which managed service registry and related database services are a foundational component

1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 IoT Managed Service Market Considerations



4.0 IoT Managed Service Market Dynamics



5.0 IoT Managed Service Market Considerations



6.0 IoT Managed Service Market Segmentation



7.0 Managed IoT Data Infrastructure



8.0 IoT Identity Management Managed Services



9.0 IoT Managed Service Market Outlook and Forecasts



10.0 IoT Managed Service Case Studies



11.0 Select Companies involved in IoT Managed Services



12.0 Summary and Recommendations



ACCENTURE

AT&T

Capgemini

Cisco

Codit

Cognizant

DXC Technology

Ericsson

ExterNetworks Inc.

HARMAN International

HCL

IBM

Infosys

Microsoft

Mindtree

Rackspace

