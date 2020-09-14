World Market Outlook for the Space Propulsion System Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Space Propulsion System Market: Focus on Application, Propulsion Type, End User, and Component - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025 (Includes COVID-19 Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Space Propulsion System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.76% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. North America is expected to dominate the global space propulsion system market with an estimated share of 44.20% in 2019. North America, including major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the space propulsion system market. The presence of major players and intense competition among them makes North America the most technologically advanced region. The companies in the region secure contracts from end-users, such as defense, commercial, and government agencies, to deploy their satellites and launch vehicles into space by using different types of propulsion systems.

The global space propulsion system market is gaining widespread importance owing to increasing efforts from commercial space companies as well as space agencies for developing more efficient, less-toxic and enhanced space propulsion systems to contribute to the significant growth of the space propulsion system market. Moreover, the development of cost-efficient propulsion technologies, advancements in the 3D printing technology for developing the components of space propulsion systems are some factors that may propel the market growth in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the trends in the global space propulsion system market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for space propulsion system during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the space propulsion system market?

What was the revenue generated in the global space propulsion system market by payload range in 2019?

Which end-user of the space propulsion system market (government and commercial) is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What was the revenue generated in the global space propulsion system market by end-user in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2025?

Which application (satellite and launch vehicles) is expected to dominate the space propulsion system market in the coming years?

What is the estimated revenue to be generated by the global space propulsion system market across different regions ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) during the forecast period?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World) during the forecast period? Which are the key players in the global space propulsion system market, and what are the new strategies that are being adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the space propulsion system market companies foresee in the next five years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the space sector value chain in upstream, midstream, and downstream parts?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the space propulsion system market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics

2 Competitive Insights

3 Industry Analysis

4 Global Space Propulsion System Market, 2019-2025

5 Global Space Propulsion System Market (by Application), 2019-2025

6 Global Space Propulsion System Market (by Propulsion Type), 2019-2025

7 Global Space Propulsion System Market (by End User), 2019-2025

8 Global Space Propulsion System Market (by Component), 2019-2025

9 Global Space Propulsion System Market (by Region), 2019-2025

10 Company Profiles

11 Futuristic Outlook for Propulsion System Market

12 Research Scope and Publisher Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Accion Systems

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Airbus S.A.S

Ariane Group Gmbh

Blue Origin

IHI Corporation

Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Moog Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

OHB SE

Phase Four

Safran

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

Thales Group

