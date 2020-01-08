World Markets for Colorants, 2019-2024 - Ongoing Collaborations Including Joint Ventures and M&A's to Expand the Business
Jan 08, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Colorants Market - Analysis By Product Type (Dyes, Pigments), Source (Natural, Synthetic), End-User Industry, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Colorants Market was valued at USD 46,600 Million in the year 2018.
The increasing demand for colorants in the packaging end-use industry due to the growing importance of aesthetics in packaging products and increasing use of colorants in the plastics and paints & coatings applications is driving the colorants market.
Rising consumption of colorants in the various end-use industries including chemical, coatings, paints, construction, plastic, and others are the key driving factors for colorant market.
Scope of the Report
Global Colorants Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Colorants Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis By Product Type: Dyes, Pigments
- Analysis By Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants
- Analysis By End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive
Regional Analysis - North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Colorants Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis By Product Type: Dyes, Pigments
- Analysis By Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants
- Analysis By End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive
Country Analysis - USA, Canada, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Colorants Market - Size, Growth, Forecast, By Value
- Analysis By Product Type: Dyes, Pigments
- Analysis By Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants
- Analysis By End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive
Other Report Highlights
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Companies
- Key Developments
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- SWOT Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Company Analysis: Clariant, Sun Chemical, Poly One Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Atul Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Lanxess AG, Aarti Industries, Flint Group.
Key Topics Covered
1. Report scope & Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 Ongoing Collaborations including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions to expand the business
2.2 Contribution in Research and Development activities to diversify the colorants segment
3. Global Speciality Chemical Industry Outlook
4. Global Colorants Market Product Outlook
5. Global Colorants Market: An Analysis
5.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024
6. Global Colorants Market Segmentation By Product Type (By Value)
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Colorants Market: By Product Type
6.2 Dyes Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
6.3 Pigments Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
7. Global Colorants Market Segmentation By Source (By Value)
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Colorants: By Source
7.2 Natural Colorants Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
7.3 Synthetic Colorants Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
8. Global Colorants Market Segmentation By End-User (By Value)
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Colorants: By End-User
8.2 Packaging Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
8.3 Paints and Coatings Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
8.4 Food and Beverages Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
8.5 Textile Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
8.6 Paper and Printings Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
8.7 Plastics Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
8.8 Automotive Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
9. Global Colorants Market: Regional Analysis
9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Colorants Market: By Region
10. North America Colorants Market: Segmentation By Product, Source, End-User (2019-2024)
11. Asia-Pacific Colorants Market: Segmentation By Product, Source, End-User (2019-2024)
12. Europe Colorants Market: Segmentation By Product, Source, End-User (2019-2024)
13. Rest of World Colorants Market: Segmentation By Product, Source, End-User (2019-2024)
14. Global Colorants Market Dynamics
14.1 Global Colorants Market Drivers
14.2 Global Colorants Market Restraints
14.3 Global Colorants Market Trends
15. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
15.1 Market Attractiveness
15.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Colorants Market - By Technology (Year 2024)
15.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Colorants Market - By End-Process (Year 2024)
15.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Colorants Market - By Application (Year-2024)
15.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Digital Colorants Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2024)
15.2 Strategic Analysis
15.2.1 New Product Development
15.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Share Analysis
16.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)
16.3 SWOT Analysis
16.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
17. Supply Chain
18. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
18.1 Clariant
18.2 Sun Chemical
18.3 Poly One Corporation
18.4 Cabot Corporation
18.5 Atul Limited
18.6 Huntsman Corporation
18.7 Ferro Corporation
18.8 Lanxess AG
18.9 Aarti Industries
18.10 Flint Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9wzcw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article