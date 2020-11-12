World Mass Flow Controller Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2025 and the Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Flow Controller Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type, Material, Media, Connectivity Technology, Flow Measurement (Low, Medium, High), Application, End-Use Industry (Semiconductors, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the mass flow controller market has been segmented on the basis of type. material type, media type, connectivity technology, flow rate, application, end-use industry, and region. The mass flow controller market based on type has been segmented into direct and indirect. Based on material type, the market has been segmented into stainless steel, exotic alloys, and others (bronze and brass). The mass flow controller market based on media type has been segmented into gas, liquid, and others (e.g., vapor). The mass flow controller market based on connectivity technology has been segmented into Analog, PROFIBUS, RS-485, ProfiNet, Foundation Fieldbus, EtherCAT, EtherNet IP, Modbus RTU, Modbus TCP/IP, DeviceNet. The mass flow controller market based on flow rate has been segmented into low, medium, and high flow rates. The mass flow controller market based on application has been segmented into catalyst research, gas chromatography, spray & coating processes, fluid & gas processing, and control, fuel cell, solar cell, and heat treating. The market for the end-use industry has been segmented into chemicals, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment, and metals & mining. The study also forecasts the size of the market in four main regions - North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

Mass flow controller market to grow at CAGR of 2.9% from 2020 to 2025

The growth of this market is mainly driven by growing demand for mass flow controllers in the semiconductors industry, surging demand for intelligent flow meters in the chemicals and water & wastewater industries, and increasing demand for mass flow controllers in fuel cells for renewable energy applications. Growing opportunities in pharmaceutical and medical equipment and increasing demand for mass flow controllers for space applications provide lucrative opportunities for players in the mass flow controller market.



Fluid & gas processing and control application to hold the largest size of the mass flow controller market during the forecast period

Fluid & gas processing and control application accounted for the largest share of the mass flow controller market in 2018. Mass flow controllers play an essential role in the fluid & gas processing and control application to measure and control the flow of liquids and gases. A mass flow controller is designed and calibrated to control a specific type of liquid or gas at a particular range of flow rates. It is used to pass media at specific pressure rates to efficiently complete the mainstream production process. Monitoring and controlling pressure rates of media is the most critical factor in the fluid & gas processing and control application.

The market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The mass flow controller market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is expected to dominate the market due to factors such as increasing population, emerging economies, and rising adoption of mass flow controllers across different end-use industries, such as semiconductors, oil & gas, medical, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Increasing investments in the semiconductors industry and rising demand for efficient devices for measurement and control, and industrial automation are among the major factors driving the growth of the market in this region. Most of the key players operating in the mass flow controller market have their production capacity in APAC as the production cost in this region is lower than that of other regions. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the manufacturing sector of APAC. As the neighboring countries are linked to one another through trade relations and supply chain, the entire region is affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.





Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Mass Flow Controller Market, by Material Type



7 Mass Flow Controller Market, by Flow Rate



8 Mass Flow Controller Market, by Media Type



9 Mass Flow Controller Market, by Connectivity Technology



10 Mass Flow Controller Market, by Application



11 Mass Flow Controller Market, by End-Use Industry



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles

Aalborg

Alicat Scientific

Axetris AG

Azbil Corporation

Bronkhorst High-Tech

Brooks Instrument

Burkert Fluid Control Systems

Dwyer Instruments

Fc-Technik

Fcon Co.

Horiba

Kelly Pneumatics

Kofloc Kyoto

Mks Instruments

Parker Hannifin

Sensirion

Sierra Instruments

Teledyne Hastings Instruments

Tokyo Keiso

Vogtlin Instruments

