World Micro Signs Distribution Agreement with Mobilint to Expand AI Semiconductor Solutions

ROSWELL, Ga., May. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Micro, a leading global distributor of electronic components and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Mobilint, a pioneering developer of AI accelerator chips.

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Through this partnership, World Micro will offer Mobilint's advanced AI semiconductor solutions to its global customer base, expanding access to high-performance, energy-efficient AI processing technologies. Mobilint's products are designed to accelerate machine learning applications across a wide range of industries, including edge computing, smart devices, and industrial automation.

Mobilint's AI chips are recognized for their ability to deliver powerful performance with low power consumption, making them ideal for next-generation intelligent systems. By leveraging World Micro's extensive distribution network and market expertise, Mobilint aims to accelerate adoption of its technology across key markets.

"Our collaboration with Mobilint is a game-changer for the industry, bringing forth products that harness the power of deployment-ready edge AI, a key differentiator in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape," said Vladimir Prevot, VP of Supply Chain at World Micro. "This ensures our customers have access to the most sophisticated components to drive their next generation of intelligent systems and maintain a competitive edge."

The agreement underscores World Micro's commitment to providing innovative solutions and expanding its portfolio with leading-edge technologies. By integrating Mobilint products into its offerings, World Micro enhances its ability to serve customers seeking high-performance AI components for their next-generation applications. This collaboration is set to streamline the procurement process for these specialized technologies, ensuring wider availability and support.

"We are pleased to collaborate with World Micro as we expand our global reach," said Heungmin Dunder Kim, Director of Business Development at Mobilint. "With World Micro's strong distribution network and customer reach, we expect to accelerate the adoption of our high-performance, power-efficient AI accelerator solutions across a broad range of edge and embedded AI applications, while meeting the growing demand for efficient on-device AI."

Mobilint is recognized for its pioneering work in AI chip development, particularly the performance and power efficiency of its ARIES and REGULUS processors. These advanced chips are designed to deliver superior processing power and efficiency, enabling sophisticated AI functions directly at the edge or within complex systems. The model flexibility and deployment efficiency allows for continuous optimization and adaptation, setting Mobilint's offerings apart in a rapidly evolving market. This technology empowers customers to develop more intelligent, responsive, and autonomous solutions.

Mobilint's processors are already running in production across South Korea, deployed by customers in drone platforms, robotics, industrial automation, and customer services infrastructure. Strategic partnerships with POSCO DX, Lotte Innovate, and Kolon Benit — among South Korea's largest industrial and technology conglomerates — have anchored that domestic adoption.

Mobilint's hardware has also earned recognition at CES in consecutive years, with REGULUS receiving a 2025 Innovation Award and the MLX-A1 Edge AI Box a 2026 Innovation Award. This partnership between World Micro and Mobilint marks a pivotal step in making advanced AI accessible, fostering innovation across diverse technological landscapes.

For additional information on Mobilint's technology and product specifications, please visit Mobilint, Inc. | AI Starts Here. .

About World Micro

World Micro is a global distributor specializing in electronic components and supply chain solutions for military, aerospace, industrial, and high-reliability applications. With a focus on speed, service, and dependable fulfillment, World Micro supports customers worldwide with responsive sourcing, logistics expertise, and value-added distribution services.

About Mobilint

Mobilint is a leading provider of AI accelerator solutions, delivering high-performance, low-power semiconductor technologies designed for edge and embedded AI applications. Learn more at www.worldmicro.com.

For pricing and inquiries, please contact World Micro at:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE World Micro